Sinaloa.- The day of Today, Tuesday February 08officially they reactivated in full the face-to-face classes at UAS High School in Guamúchil, registered an attendance a about 90 percent of the student body who attended classes in person this Tuesday, according to Edgar Omar Moreno Gámez, director of this educational institution.

Moreno Gámez, stated that the return to the classrooms was carried out strict health measures, and take into account three health filters; When leaving home, when going to school, the temperature is taken and antibacterial gel is applied and when entering the classroom, disinfectant is applied in the same way and the healthy distance and use of face masks continue to be respected.

I take this opportunity to invite students to respect hygiene measures, so that this back-to-school process is carried out in the safest way and without putting their health and that of the educational community at risk.

“Students must respect health measures and support us, in the mandatory use of face masks at all times and be applying gel,” he said.

I take this opportunity to clarify that so far there have been no positive cases of covid within the educational staff, however, he mentioned that they will be very aware of any risk situation and in the event that a teacher or teacher is infected, the necessary measures will be taken. necessary measures after assessing the situation, a decision will be made and if it is necessary to suspend classes in any group.