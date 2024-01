Monday, January 29, 2024, 00:43







Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has committed to an “important reinforcement plan in Mathematics and reading comprehension” for the next General Budgets, aimed at improving the performance of students after the poor results of the last PISA report. The measure will be equipped with more…

This content is exclusive for subscribers