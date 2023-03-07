According to statistics dealt with by the International Conference on Space Operations in its 17th edition, which opened its activities yesterday in Dubai – for the first time in the Arab region – that the volume of space economic activities is expected to reach 634 billion dollars by 2026, while the total global space economy reached 469 billion dollars during 2021.

A major session entitled “International Cooperation on Space Missions” stated that the volume of growth in the commercial space sector amounted to 6.4%, and that more than 90% of spacecraft have become commercial, while the number of countries operating in the field of space has reached about 90 countries, in addition to an increase of 19. % of government spending on space.

She indicated that the infrastructure and commercial support industries amounted to $213.4 billion, while the total commercial space products and services amounted to $257.8 billion, revealing that the United States allocated government support for the space field estimated at $92.2 billion.

The Director General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, Salem Humaid Al Marri, confirmed during the opening of the International Conference on Space Operations that the UAE’s passion for space began in the seventies of the last century with the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul.

He added, “The center launched several satellites, and the Hope Probe to the orbit of Mars, and we are currently sending the explorer Rashid to the moon, along with the astronauts’ missions.”

He stressed that the UAE is committed to pursuing investment in the field of space exploration, pointing to the importance of international cooperation in the field of space, because of its repercussions on humanity in terms of benefit and benefit, as well as the exchange of experiences in this field.

He said that the center wanted to cooperate with partners from all over the world since its establishment, and this began through a knowledge transfer program, in cooperation with South Korea, adding: “We were able to build capabilities through the cooperation and partnerships that we have concluded.”

The Deputy Assistant Director of the Communications and Astronautics Unit, NASA, Badri Younes, indicated that international cooperation is the basis for the work of the International Space Station, which was founded by five partners.

The head of the local organizing committee for the International Conference on Space Operations 2023, Eng. Adnan Al-Rayes, said, “More than 560 research papers will be presented, highlighting the latest innovations in the field of space operations, including mission preparation, astronaut missions, and best practices.”

The conference is being held under the title “Investing in Space for Achievements Beyond Earth”, and will provide an opportunity for participating delegates to explore all aspects of space mission operations, including areas related to robotic operations, satellite control and space missions in general, whether manned or unmanned.