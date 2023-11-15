Participants in the activities of the second day of the World Media Congress 2023 in Abu Dhabi discussed the role of youth and the opportunities available in the media, the future of media with the development of artificial intelligence technologies, the reality of contemporary media education, developing talent and stimulating creativity, and ways of cooperation between news agencies.

Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, Omar Sultan Al Olama, confirmed that the UAE believes that artificial intelligence is not a temporary trend but rather a technology that enhances the progress of societies, pointing to global estimates that the content that will be produced by artificial intelligence systems will constitute more than 90%. of Internet content by 2026.

He said in his keynote speech during the opening of the activities of the second day of the World Media Congress in Abu Dhabi, that the UAE, thanks to the forward-looking vision of its wise leadership, was keen to invest early in artificial intelligence, and launched many initiatives to support its direction in this file, including the UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence. A guide to 100 uses and applications of generative artificial intelligence, and other initiatives that form a supportive pillar of the country’s efforts to achieve sustainable development.

He stressed the importance of artificial intelligence keeping pace with rapid developments, and investing in the great opportunities it provides in order to establish a developed and innovative media sector. He pointed out that about 150 years ago, no journalist saw the impact of electricity on journalism, but what happened decades later is that electricity has become It is an indispensable pillar of media work, so artificial intelligence will be like “electricity” for the media sector.

He said, “Artificial intelligence cannot be classified as a good or bad tool. Rather, it is an advanced means that must be relied upon to reveal the truth and disseminate good, useful content to recipients,” noting that everyone today uses artificial intelligence, which has come to control all aspects of our lives, through the important role of technology. In providing information and content, and enhancing the ability to make decisions.

He stressed the need to use artificial intelligence to make a positive impact in the future, and to employ its smart technologies to search for the truth and bring benefits to societies, noting that over the past two years, more images have been produced by artificial intelligence than humans have taken over decades. He touched on many positive uses of artificial intelligence, such as producing fast, high-resolution content, and developing photos and movies and publishing them within a few minutes.

He noted that there will be a merger between generative artificial intelligence and creative media, as artificial intelligence will not be a substitute for humans in this sector, but rather it will be used and benefited from in producing innovative and creative generative media content.

For his part, the President of the International Council of Muslim Communities, Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, stressed that artificial intelligence has today become a part of our lives, and that employing its tools in education is not an option, but rather a necessity, pointing out that the teacher is the “spearhead” in leading this smart transformation, and that You must also invest in parents.

He said in a keynote speech during the World Media Congress, entitled “Educating Generations to Interact with an Enhanced Technological Future”: “The current generation possesses great capabilities and advanced skills in dealing with all modern technologies, including artificial intelligence, and has the ability to imagine, analyze, and make decisions, and even And the speed of its action.

He added: “We need to reconsider the concept of education. Learning does not only happen within the school. Rather, we must work to create a new relationship and vision for the emerging generation that respects their mind and choices and appreciates their achievements.”

He continued: “We must be partners of the current generation, not its guardians. Understanding the nature of the current generation is an urgent necessity in light of the exceptional skills and abilities it possesses.”

He explained that work must be done to develop tools, as the teacher’s role is key in guiding the current generation, noting that true education is what takes place in the classroom between the teacher and the student, which requires that the teacher be a partner in any development steps, and that work be done to develop His skills and training in using artificial intelligence tools.

He added, “Investing in parents is an urgent necessity, and that the home and family must be partners in any educational project. We must also work to provide a nurturing environment for the emerging generations that is compatible with their aspirations.”

Several sessions and workshops were held during the conference activities, covering the horizons of artificial intelligence in digital media, media coverage skills across digital platforms, strategies for enhancing women’s presence in the media sector, the future of media and artificial intelligence software opportunities and challenges, developing talent and stimulating creativity, and creating opportunities in systems. Advanced media.

