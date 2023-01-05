The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation confirmed that 86% of the participants in the unemployment insurance system, which came into force on January 2, resorted to subscribing to the system through the website (https://www.iloe.ae), which It is considered among the eight channels provided by the insurance complex, which is represented by the Dubai Insurance Company, pointing out that 90% of the subscribers chose to pay the subscription value through the annual payment system.

The new insurance system witnessed a great turnout from workers and employees of the federal and private government sectors, during the first two days of its entry into force, exceeding the barrier of 60 thousand male and female employees, representing two categories, the first, those whose basic salary is 16 thousand dirhams or less, and the value of the insured employee’s contribution is five Dirhams per month, equivalent to 60 dirhams annually, and the maximum value of the monthly compensation is 10 thousand dirhams. As for the second category, it includes employees whose basic salaries exceed 16 thousand dirhams, and the subscription value for this category is 10 dirhams per month, equivalent to 120 dirhams annually.