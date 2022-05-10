The Director of Citizens’ Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Abdulaziz Talib Al-Habsi, confirmed that the satisfaction rate of citizens outside the country with the ministry’s response to emergency communications reached 90% during the Eid Al-Fitr holiday period.

He said that the ministry has a team dedicated to monitoring the performance of the teams, evaluating the speed of their response, and an integrated team to communicate with the citizen, to ensure that he receives the required support, and to measure his satisfaction with the service provided.

He attributed this to the success in responding to 96% of the calls, within less than 10 seconds, pointing out that the ministry was keen to employ the best techniques and tools to reduce the response time to emergency communications of the country’s citizens abroad, in line with the forward-looking vision of the leadership of the United Arab Emirates towards providing Support and assistance to the citizens of the country around the world.

In order to ensure the speed of response, the Ministry has allocated an emergency line to respond to emergency reports of citizens of the country abroad, where a report can be submitted through the number 0097180024.

The communication is dealt with through a response system designed to provide support, according to the highest standards, in coordination with the country’s representative missions abroad, and the relevant ministry departments represented in the call center and operations center.

The Ministry has collected all their services and information in one place, through the Emirati Traveler section, which can be accessed through the website www.mofaic.gov.ae and on the UAEMOFAIC smart application, where the page contains integrated information on travel instructions for each destination, to facilitate access. To the latest information and procedures, and to meet the requirements of customers who are citizens of the country.

It also provides an interactive map to facilitate carrying out the instructions and precautionary measures followed in the desired destination during the “Covid-19” pandemic.

The Ministry remains fully prepared to serve the Emirati traveler, as it provides the “My presence” service, which facilitates communication with him in cases of crises and emergencies, with the aim of assisting and coordinating his return to the country.

It is preferable to register for the service for all family members before traveling.



