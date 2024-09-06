We are just one month away from the release of the remake of Silent Hill 2. Thus, many want to see more of this game in action. Fortunately, their wishes have come true, since an influencer had the opportunity to play the beginning of this title, and has shared a gameplay of more than an hour.

Recently, the Japanese streamer, known as 2BRO, had the opportunity to play the first 90 minutes of the remake of Silent Hill 2, and its gameplay is still available on its YouTube channel. Here we can see the beginning of the adventure in the town of Silent Hill, something that will surely clarify more than one doubt.

As you can see, the gameplay is focused mainly on exploring the town and on puzzles. Although the content is in Japanese, this great look makes it clear that Bloober Team’s work is better than many expected. Not only will we see a faithful recreation of the classic PlayStation 2 game, but the European studio has expanded it substantially.

We remind you that the remake of Silent Hill 2 Coming to PlayStation 5 and PC on October 8, 2024. On related topics, this game will have multiple visual options. Likewise, they reveal the length of this remake.

Author’s Note:

This is an interesting look, and while we don’t see much of the combat and the way the story works, visually the game looks impressive. The way the town is built is also very interesting, to the point where you can walk into many buildings without any problem.

Via: 2BRO