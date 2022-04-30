90 minutes separate Barcelona from the Champions League final. The azulgrana have a foot and a half in Turin after beating Wolfsburg 5-1 in the first leg at the Camp Nou. Nevertheless, The azulgrana do not trust a German team that arrives at the duel assuring that the ticket to Italy already has an owner.

It would be historic if Wolfsburg raised the four goals with which they start from a disadvantage. The last time a team scored four goals in Europe was precisely Barcelona against PSG in the famous 6-1. Something that has only happened four times in the history of UEFA competitions. It seems almost impossible, but Barcelona doesn’t trust it. Those of Giráldez arrive with a clear message: we are going to go out as if we were tied at zero. A way not to relax and that the result of the first leg does not play a trick on the azulgrana who this season have 45 wins in 45 games. An overwhelming superiority that was already seen at the Camp Nou eight days ago. The coach also arrives with practically everything. Except for the long-term injured, who have also traveled with the team, all will be available. And he only dances one name. Leila, Cronogorcevic or Pina are fighting for a position in what would be the Barça eleven.

It will not be the more than 91 thousand spectators of the first leg, but the Volkswagen Arena will have more than 20,000, which would be the stadium’s record for a women’s match. And that despite the fact that there is little at stake. The German coach already said it after the game: “The tie is settled”. But the competitiveness of she-wolves makes us foresee that they are nothing more than words. ANDhe coach will continue to be without Oberdorf in addition to Blomqvist’s injury. The first is fundamental in the coach’s schemes, a sensitive loss. Stroot prepares a different match to seek the impossible against a Barça that is a steamroller. Organizing the defense and attacking the spaces are weapons that the she-wolves will surely look for. A goal as soon as possible to put pressure on will be key. Barcelona is only 90 minutes away from being able to defend its European title in Turin.