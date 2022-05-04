After two knockout ties in which Real Madrid have seen themselves out of the Champions League, the Whites’ semi-finals could not end one way. When the first leg ended, there was an atmosphere of tremendous confidence in Madrid ahead of the match at the Santiago Bernabéu. The fans started the game an hour and a half before kick-off, with this spectacular reception for Real Madrid:
After 89 minutes in which Manchester City was generally superior to Madrid, with the team completely broken and dying, Rodrygo appeared to do what is now customary at the Bernabéu. Two minutes were enough for the Brazilian to turn the tie around and force an extra time that drove the stadium crazy.
Ancelotti opted to leave Rodrygo out of the starting eleven and play with four midfielders and the team’s improvement was noticeable compared to the first leg. Madrid balanced the game and finished well defensively, drying City out throughout the game. But when the minutes continued to pass and the scoreboard did not move, Carleto brought out the one who always comes to unblock these games. And it came out.
Already in extra time, Benzema was in charge of putting the icing on the cake for one of the best comebacks to date. From the penalty spot, the Frenchman scored his 15th goal in the competition and the Bernabéu exploded, thus closing a spectacular match for all the Madrid fans.
Real Madrid will play the Champions League final after being behind in 179 minutes of the tie, drawing on history and the greatness that this club has in European competition. And remember, ’90 minutes at the Bernabéu are a long time’.
#minutes #Bernabéu #long #time
Leave a Reply