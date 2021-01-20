What a win! A lottery player from East Westphalia (NRW) hit the jackpot and scooped 90 million euros. He revealed his plans to his profit advisor in a confidential conversation.

Münster – simply unbelievable – 90 million euros were in jackpot on Friday (January 15, 2021). The current winning numbers have made a lottery player filthy rich.

Westlotto announced that the incredible sum will be transferred in the coming week. The Multimillionaire namely, the Lotto center reported and requested his money.

“Overwhelmed by the profit and troubled by the last few days,” the person reported to Westlotto headquarters in Münster on Monday, according to a statement. Who the person is, whether male or female – that remains a secret.

In a strictly confidential conversation with the winners’ support and in compliance with the Corona requirements, the original game receipt was first received and checked. With the Winning numbers 10 19 32 36 46 and the two Additional numbers 4 and 6 the player from East Westphalia was lucky.

90 million jackpot cracked – How do you behave as a 90-time millionaire?

In the further course of the conversation there were many topics. However, the focus was on one question: How do you behave as a 90-time millionaire? The person immediately made it clear that they wanted despite the multi-million profit down to earth stay. “Typical East Westphalian“, Announced Westlotto.

Hardly anything else is revealed about the jackpot winner, in order to protect privacy. Except that the person has been playing Eurojackpot regularly for a long time. “Long-term loyalty pays off,” says Andreas Kötter, WestLotto’s managing director. “It was enough for the big life changing jackpot win. We congratulate!”

Since the start of the Euro jackpots In 2012, the European lottery reached the statutory upper limit for the twelfth time. The chance of cracking the Euro Jackpot is 1 in 95 million.

Lottery players hope for great luck. Statistics show which zodiac signs have the best chances of winning – and which don’t. A young woman won 30 million euros in the Eurojackpot. Lotto Hessen reveals that the winner is under 30. Another surprising detail. (ml)