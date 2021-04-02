Weighing 90 kilograms, a resident of India ate five cakes a day and lost 16 kilograms in ten months. This is reported by the Times of India.

Deepak Ahuja, 41, had unhealthy food cravings. He ate large quantities of samsa, snacks and buns every day. After each meal, the Indian ate a bar of chocolate or candy and drank up to five cups of tea with sweets per day.

As a result, he developed hypertension and gained excess weight. At its peak, he weighed 90 kilograms.

In July 2020, the man realized that if he did not change his addictions, soon his health would deteriorate completely. He revised his eating habits and completely eliminated sweets from the diet. “When I first tried running, I could barely run a hundred meters. It was a turning point and I started to change my lifestyle, ”explained the Indian.

Now he eats a flatbread with vegetable curry for breakfast, and a little later he drinks a cup of tea. For lunch, Akhuja prefers two flatbreads and a vegetable stew. In the afternoon, the man has a fruit snack or a glass of turmeric milk. For dinner, he eats two tortillas with a bean puree soup.

Before training, he drinks two large glasses of warm water, and after – a cup of tea with milk and soaked dried fruit.

“I have never allowed myself to deviate from my diet. On holidays, I eat small bites of sweets or snacks. I avoid pizza or fried food, ”he stressed.

Akhuja goes in for sports six times a week and rests on Mondays. On Sunday he runs 15 kilometers, on Tuesday and Thursday he runs seven kilometers. He’s doing a ten-kilometer run on Wednesday. On Friday, the Indian jogging and doing high-intensity interval training for 50 minutes. On Sunday he goes for a bike ride or yoga.

In ten months, he lost 16 kilograms. Now he intends to run a half marathon.

For those wishing to lose weight, he recommends gradually changing their lifestyle. “You need to make small but important changes in your diet, to give up sweets, fried, cookies and replace them with fruits, cucumbers and dried fruits. It may not be easy, but it will have an effect in the long term, ”he said.

Ahuja advised to be smart about training. You don’t have to target long distances straight away. Instead, he advises starting with sprinting and gradually building up endurance. It is important to avoid monotony and change exercises.