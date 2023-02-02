Shrek it’s a great movie. In its time, it saved Dreamworks from bankruptcy, and spawned a beloved franchise. However, in recent times he has gained a prestige that has turned the ogre and his companions into deities that the internet cannot stop loving. In this way, the fact that a 90-kilo statue disappeared in a small town in the United Stateshas moved the community.

Recently, the Hatfield Police Department, in Massachusetts, United States, revealed that a statue of Shrek, located on Mountain Road, has disappeared and authorities are asking the public to help find her. This was what was discussed:

“If you have any information on its current whereabouts, please contact our department or return it in the condition you found it. The dragon sculpture she lives with is frustrated and alone. It is not something that can be moved easily. There are obvious drag marks that it did not go voluntarily. The owner is devastated that he is gone and would really like to see him come back.”

The owner of this lost statue has pointed out that Shrek’s monument is worth $500, but it’s “priceless”. Considering that the town where this object lives is made up of only three thousand people, the sculpture has earned great local recognition.

If you have any idea where the sculpture might be, Don't hesitate to help the small town of the United States to recover its monument to Shrek.

Via: GameSpot