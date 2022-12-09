The General Directorate of Civil Defense in Dubai launched the government laboratory, the first of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa, to test the safety of safety and fire prevention equipment and systems within the framework of the Ministry of Interior’s strategy to achieve the best global indicators for protecting lives and property by ensuring that the materials used in building and construction comply with specifications and requirements. required.

Brigadier General Ali Hassan Al Mutawa, Assistant Director General for Rescue and Firefighting Affairs of the Civil Defense in Dubai, told Emirates Today that the Emirates Safety Laboratory employs modern technology systems in the field of fire tests, carries out 90 different examinations, and issues more than 600 certificates of conformity to specifications. He stressed that it “represents an important leap as a regional and global center specialized in conducting fire safety tests, evaluating and approving building equipment and systems, in order to achieve the best global indicators in the number of accidents and injuries.”

He revealed the role of the laboratory in examining and evaluating materials at all stages, from manufacturing to production and installation, and includes materials with high sensitivity, such as building facade panels «cladding cladding» and electrical wires, wooden doors, curtains, reagents, sprayers, pumps, and other equipment that provide Protection of lives and the building until the arrival of control and rescue teams.

Brigadier General Ali Hassan Al-Mutawa said, “There is a misconception that the role of civil defense is limited to firefighting, but this is the last role within a package of basic tasks that it is committed to in order to protect lives and property, the first of which is ensuring that all materials that enter construction conform to international standards and specifications that guarantee Providing protection at its best.

He emphasized that «all buildings in the country in general and the Emirate of Dubai in particular enjoy tight protection systems, hence the role of the Emirates Safety Laboratory, to ensure sustainability, and to evaluate all stages of production and installation, as well as participate in setting specifications, to adhere to them during the manufacturing process, whether it is locally or in the country of origin.

Al-Mutawa continued, “There are local laboratories accredited by the Civil Defense, but what distinguishes the new laboratory is its reliance on feedback from accidents and the field work of the administration, which helps to monitor all aspects and then determine the best specifications that must be adhered to, and whether there are specific products that are no longer available.” Suitable for use.

He stressed that the new laboratory is the first of its kind in the Middle East, and represents a practical tributary for civil defense in the field of prevention and safety, and a proactive step to support the building and construction sector to work within requirements and standards that guarantee safety and high quality in this vital sector in the country.

Al-Mutawa explained that the laboratory uses the best technology in this field, and is designed according to the best international specifications and standards.

And he continued that it «represents a qualitative addition to the steps and procedures used to protect lives and property, and provides innovative smart solutions to reach the highest indicators of protection and prevention of risks». Safety products, and ensure that they comply with the specifications and requirements required for safety and prevention in accordance with the highest quality standards for safety and fire prevention means.

Al-Mutawa explained that agents, suppliers, contractors and all concerned in this sector will be directed to obtain an accreditation certificate from the laboratory regarding the materials used in construction and the method of their installation, especially the panels covering the external facades of buildings, electrical wires and wooden doors, and assessing the efficiency and quality of equipment and devices and the extent of their fire fighting.

He stressed the importance of the Emirates Safety Laboratory, as a specialized regional and global center, in conducting fire safety tests, evaluating and approving building products and systems, and helping local and international companies, consultants and contractors to face the challenges and negatives in this aspect.

He added that it enhances the leading position of Dubai Civil Defense, as one of the most prominent global firefighting agencies that apply the best fire safety standards, and works to sustainably protect lives and property, in addition to strengthening the state’s approach to preserving the environment and creating new ideas and initiatives that are in line with the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, which It aims to transform the emirate into a global center for clean energy and green economy by examining all materials related to buildings and facilities, and ensuring that they are environmentally friendly.

