The Director General of Dubai Municipality, Dawood Al-Hajri, said that the infrastructure represented by the rainwater drainage network, which was designed and implemented by Dubai Municipality, succeeded in dealing with the rain wave without the occurrence of any water pools, indicating that the rainwater drainage network now covers 80% of the emirate.

Al-Hajri explained in exclusive statements to “Emirates Today” that the strong infrastructure established by the Emirate of Dubai was capable of withdrawing rainwater resulting from the recent weather wave naturally, stressing that the water was withdrawn smoothly and in a quick time.

He stated that the municipality no longer relied on mechanisms to dispose of rainwater pools and the effects resulting from them, as it was in the past, as reliance on pumps and disguises decreased by 90%, while only 10% relied on them in emergency cases, which is a great achievement and success. achieved by the Emirate of Dubai.

Al-Hajri pointed out that the municipality worked to upgrade the old rainwater drainage network, to become efficient and capable of the new networks, pointing out that the sandy nature of the country was one of the great challenges facing the municipality’s work team and closed the drainage holes, which were overcome.

Al-Hajri stressed the prior preparation of the municipality’s work team, and the great efforts made by the work team, which was on standby at least 48 hours before the occurrence of the rainy situation.

Al-Hajri called on the public not to open sewage drains scattered in neighborhoods in all regions, in order to get rid of rainwater, stressing that the rainwater drainage network is designed to withdraw water pools naturally.

It is noteworthy that the municipality announced that it is about to open its huge “deep tunnel” project for rainwater drainage, which is characterized by the fact that it transports water through the tunnel by gravity, which means dispensing with the construction costs associated with the establishment of sub-pumping stations, in addition to a 20% reduction in operating and maintenance costs. The overflow mechanism operates with a flow capacity of 110 cubic meters per second, and the pumping mechanism operates with a capacity of 9.5 million cubic meters of rainwater flow per day through pumps specially made for the project, which are the largest in the world with the quality of “duplex stainless steel” on a land of 2.6 hectares. This makes the main pumping station one of the most integrated pumping stations with services, buildings and facilities to manage the drainage of rainwater, as well as surface water. The project also supports the principles of sustainability and takes into account the safety of the marine environment.

Rainwater is discharged to the sea taking into account climate change and sea level rise, that is, when heavy rains occur, or sea levels rise near the station through the station’s central control room, and the system can automatically adapt to the data to continue reducing the impact of rainstorms and floods in The service area. The deep tunnel for rainwater drainage was excavated using huge Tunnel Boring Machines (TBM) with an outer diameter of 11.05 meters. The mechanism of operation of these machines is distinguished by not obstructing traffic in the vital streets that fall within the scope of the project naturally.

