Khartoum (Union)

About 90 people have been killed in tribal violence in West Darfur since last Monday, while the United Nations has expressed its concern over the violence.

And Sudanese media reported that “violent fighting broke out last Monday, between the army and the Rapid Support Forces, which turned into a conflict between the African Masalit tribe and Arab tribes, in which heavy weapons were used.”

A paramedic at Al-Jeneina Hospital said that the initial death toll from tribal violence during the past few days exceeded 90 civilians, with hundreds of wounded. He added that “large numbers of bodies are lying on the roads and have not been moved, due to the difficult security situation and the spread of tribal militants in large parts of the city of El Geneina.”

A senior official in the West Darfur government indicated that large numbers of civilians fled towards Chadian territory, despite the government’s closure of the borders.

The United Nations Integrated Transitional Support Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) expressed its concern about the violence in El Geneina. Volker Peretz, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Sudan and Head of the United Nations Integrated Transitional Support Mission (UNITAMS), explained that the violence included attacks on civilians, looting and distribution of weapons among local communities, and resulted in other large-scale looting, including on United Nations buildings. .