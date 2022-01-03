The Abu Dhabi Department of Health confirmed that there should be at least 90 days between giving any of the two drugs, Roche “Regin-Cove” and AstraZeneca “EvoShield”, and giving the “Covid-19” vaccine, or any drugs for monoclonal antibodies, stressing that patients are observed for a period of 30 minutes after giving them the drug, and following them up weekly for a month, after receiving treatment, in addition to the necessity for health professionals to report the occurrence of any side effects resulting from the use of either drug to the pharmacovigilance program.

And she called, in case of any inquiries, to communicate with the preparedness and response department.

The department indicated that Roche “Regine-Cove” is a preventive drug for groups at risk of severe infection with “Covid-19”, and this drug targets contacts of those who meet the conditions.

In a circular issued to all health care providers in the emirate, the department indicated that the category eligible to take the drug “EvoShield” are people who suffer from a weak immune system due to a health condition, or as the effect of immunosuppressive treatments, in addition to those who are not vaccinated due to allergic contraindications related to vaccinations. Pointing out that the drug can be given to these groups of adults or children over 12 years old.

Another dose can be given after six months, based on the general assessment of the epidemiological situation of “Covid-19” and the persistence of the risk factor for this category.

The department warned that the drug is not authorized for therapeutic use of “Covid-19” or after contact with a positive case.

Those who are qualified must go to the centers affiliated with the “SEHA” company to complete the health assessment and follow-up. She stated that the contraindications to the use of the treatment include the presence of a history of severe allergic reaction to the drug, or any of its components, so it is necessary to strengthen monitoring after completing it for 30 minutes, especially in people who suffer from coagulopathy, or chronic heart disease.

It is also necessary to follow up, after completing the treatment, through a remote medical consultation, once a week for a month.

And the Abu Dhabi Department of Health approved the latest four drugs in the world to treat “Corona”, which are the drug “Evoshield”, which was developed by “AstraZeneca”, the drug “Cazerifimab and Emdivimab”, and the drug “AstraZeneca AZD7442”, in addition to the drug “Sotrovimab”, to provide better results. Health care services for community members according to the highest international standards.

The drug “Roche” (cazerifimab and imdivimab) works to prevent corona virus and treat patients with mild and moderate cases in the emirate, as it consists of a mixture of antibodies, consisting of the drugs “cazerifimab” and “imdevimab”, which are able to treat people infected with the virus and prevent Of the disease.

AstraZeneca AZD7442 generates antibodies for immunocompromised patients.

AZD7442 is the first long-acting drug. It is based on antibodies.

It has proven, through clinical trials in the third phase, to provide prevention and treatment of “Covid-19” disease, and to protect those who are still at risk despite obtaining the vaccine.

Sotrovimab is the latest drug in the world to treat certain cases of people infected with the “Covid-19” virus, and it contains monoclonal antibodies, given by intravenous injection, and can be used to treat adults and children over 12 years of age, and those who meet certain criteria, who are exposed They are at risk of developing severe “Covid-19” symptoms, according to the protocols developed by the National Scientific Committee.



