The Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment reported that more than 90 companies and brands are participating in the “Decobuild 2022” exhibition in its new session, to provide many decoration, design services and various building materials, in addition to offers to citizens. She indicated the completion of all preparations and preparations to receive visitors to the exhibition, from various emirates, in the sixth edition, which will be held during the period from 20-23 October, at the Dubai World Trade Center.

The Foundation indicated that more than 17 display categories will participate in the exhibition; Including interior design and decoration companies, engineering consultancy and project management, furniture and furnishings, as well as banks and financing service companies, as well as the participation of government institutions and bodies concerned with housing. She stressed her interest in diversifying and developing the topics presented and discussed by the events accompanying the exhibition through awareness sessions and housing guidance in cooperation with strategic partners and a group of consultants, specialists and experts, on a number of issues related to the construction sector and safe and modern housing, which is a qualitative addition to the exhibition annually.

Decobuild is also keen to provide housing details for visitors, whether for private residential projects or those destined for investment uses and leasing through the latest engineering designs and the finest interior decorations, in order to keep pace with the efforts made by the state in various fields of development to make its children and residents happy, and to provide the requirements of modern life and achieve luxury and well-being. for them.