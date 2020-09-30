According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (Unctad), all kinds of capital flight reaches 88.6 billion dollars each year in Africa, or 3.7% of the continent’s GDP.

$ 88.6 billion. This estimated value, but surely higher in practice, depending on the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), only concerns capital that has left African countries. In a physical way, but above all in the form of tax loss. Clearly, the continent has not taken full advantage of the wealth it has produced. With this figure, The report of the Unctad highlights a paradox. Africa, reputed to be poor, gives more than it receives! Indeed, development aid in Africa, provided by rich countries, amounts to 48 billion dollars annually. Or half of the flight of capital.

This is obviously only an estimate, since it is a question of illegal and therefore secret operations. “Objectively, it would be practically impossible to acquire complete information on illicit financial flows precisely because of their illicit nature, since those responsible for these flows deliberately and systematically measures to conceal them “, wrote in 2015 Thabo Mbeki, President of the High Level Group of the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) within the UN. The group was created in 2011, in order to provide elements to the rulers to try to stem a phenomenon increasingly present in Africa.

Unctad groups these embezzlements together under the name of illicit financial flows (IFF). Sources are broadly classified into three categories: criminal activity, business activity and corruption. If smuggling is known and corruption regularly denounced because it is not combated, it is in the commercial field that illicit financial flows are the most important.

In this area, false invoicing is the essential element of fraud. It consists of minimizing volumes or prices in order to reduce the taxes that are due. According to the report, the tax shortfall amounts to between 30 and 52 billion dollars each year.

The extractive industries are by far the most affected and in particular oil, which represents more than half (56%) of these illicit flows. Note that all sectors of activity are affected, including fishing, which ranks 10th. Proof of the extent of the embezzlement.

The report insists on the impact of this flight of financial resources on the populations. Obviously, development policies are hampered by this lack of financial resources. Unctad denounces a “fiscal haemorrhage”, which deprives countries “the resources necessary to finance development expenditure”. Thus, notes the report, in Africa, “one sixth of government revenue comes from corporate taxes (for a total of $ 67 billion in 2015) and the cost of tax evasion is about one tenth of this total”.

Especially since the recovery of fraud is low, in particular because of the slowness of the international legal process. The recovery of “ill-gotten gains” only represents an aggregate of $ 1.5 billion, or 0.5% of the estimated flight capital.

But this thick report is hardly prolix on the beneficiaries of this trafficking. Perhaps because he wants to help African leaders, he is not pillorying anyone. It is justified by specifying that in the field, the techniques of concealment are numerous and complex to pierce. The UNCTAD, however, sheds light on the mechanisms of fraud and the level of the shortfall. And it leaves it to the press to denounce the culprits …