In a couple of generations, the expression ’90 -60-90 ‘will sound more like the code of a safe than a canon of feminine beauty. The contours (chest, waist and hips) that marked the ideal of physical perfection in the 90s have been blurred today. Let’s not say completely: the message that managed to penetrate for generations and even today has its influence on the collective imagination. However, now the world of fashion, catwalks, magazines, advertising, models, trends … shows signs of feeling more comfortable on a stage where, precisely, who does not fit is the corset. In a couple of generations, maybe less, that stale standard will be as outdated as Rubens’ cellulite goddesses.

To look for signs that this change is real, a good popular thermometer that leads the way of mass consumption is the Zara catalog. The Inditex firm, a pioneer in making fashion available to ordinary mortals, made headlines just a few days ago for including Paloma Elsesser in her new collection, a model of African-American and Swiss-Chilean origin who I would wear size XL of the aforementioned firm. But not in the ‘large sizes’ section, where ‘curvy’ models are also confined, but together with the rest of the mannequins.

This beauty had already seduced big firms like Fendi or Lavin before. She embodies the ‘no canon’ and has been chosen by Vogue as one of the ‘values ​​of 2021’. Her face, her chest, her belly and her hair, abundant and brown like all of her, make a difference on the cover, which also includes a very clear declaration of intentions in its headline: «New year, new world» (New Year, new world). At least, in fashion it seems that it will be.

Although it is easy to doubt it, the change is not only about sizes. «Today you do not need to comply with some measures to be a model, it’s about something more intangible like the style and the ‘acting’». So he thinks Lucho Dávila, photographer specialized in Fashion, now settled in London after working in different European countries. It also highlights “the difference”, that which makes a person “special or attractive” is what firms now exploit. He himself does not believe that today there is an ideal of beauty and relies on singularity when he works: «If I am lucky enough to choose the models, I look for something in them that in some way attracts me; that has some appeal from which to take advantage of the visual ”, he explains. Many fashion photographers, he says, are now still the way of difference to stand out his work.

This goes through the different skin tones, body shapes and even what would previously look like insurmountable defects, such as skin blemishes or diastemas in the teeth. This separation of the front teeth that figures like Madonna or Vanessa Paradis never corrected marks the fashion in London, Dávila highlights as an anecdote.

From the other side, the agencies that supply models to firms, publications, etc. coincide in the diagnosis. In Spain, one of the references is Traffic Models. Paolo, ‘booker’ at the firm’s headquarters in Madrid, believes that the canon is more diluted than ever, that the world of fashion in its different aspects is more open to including different profiles of beauty. About the 90-60-90 canon, directly, he believes that “it is not carried”. Among the models, for example, now “androgynous” is valued more than ever, those facial and bodily features that are halfway between a man and a woman; In the uncertainty that many fashion brands that launch collections, not just unisex, but without gender, are also looking for.

The market and culture also say a lot about the current beauty canon. In the high fashion of Paris, they continue from Traffic Models, 90 centimeters of chest or hip would be “too much” for a model. “Thinness, androgyny triumphs on the catwalk,” he insists. In Spain, on the other hand, “classical, more commercial beauty is still valued.” The photographer agrees with the agency by pointing out that this is noticeable just by getting off the plane. “In the airports of Spain you can see the lack of diversity compared to those in London and you can see the Spanish commitment to a more classic canon just by taking a look at the canopies.”

Regardless of specific markets, and the steps that remain to be taken, in general, the tendency to remove the corset is clear and it goes hand in hand with the social evolution of a “more conscious generation,” Dávila reflects, “that accepts more for what it is; I think it is a movement linked to feminism and the rejection of the treatment of women as objects. Not having the famous measures does not prevent embodying a type of beauty. That attitude of acceptance is the sign of the age to come.

I fight davila | fashion photographer