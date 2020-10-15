Bollywood actor Saqib Saleem’s debut film ‘Mujhe Friendship Karoge’ has completed 9 years. The actor has shared a note on social media thanking his fans. Along with this, Saqib Saleem has thanked those with whom he has worked. Please tell that Saqib Saleem has worked in films like ‘Mere Dad Ki Maruti’, ‘Dhishoom’, ‘Race 3’, ‘Bombay Talkies’.

Saqib Saleem shared a post on Instagram

Saqib Saleem has shared a lengthy post on his Instagram account. In it, he wrote that his journey as a hero started with the film ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’. His first film has completed 9 years. He further said that after the release of the film, his life took a 360 degree turn. All Sylabs have commented on Saqib Saleem’s post and congratulated him.



Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath in the film ’83’

Talk about the workfront Saqib Saleem will be seen in director Kabir Khan’s multistarrer film ’83’. She plays Mohinder Amarnath. The film is based on the 1983 Cricket World Cup victory. The film was earlier scheduled to release in April but could not be made due to corona epidemic. Now the film will be released on Christmas. The film ’83’ features Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev.