June 23, 2012 is one of the most important days in River’s history. After the descent suffered on June 26, 2011, the Millionaire managed to return to First and did so after a year of much suffering.
After the final whistle and with the 2-0 victory against Almirante Brown, it was all relief and above all a lot of emotion for what they had left behind. That day, in the Sivori Media tribune, a flag flew that would become a true icon in the following years: “You will see me come back and you will kneel. “
River had to hit rock bottom and lived the greatest sporting misfortune that can be had. It fell to the second category, but the return was so great, that it makes one think that it was necessary to resurface.
Sunday in June 2012 was the beginning of a glorious era for the Millionaire. Go back to first and get a lot of titles. Begin to recover the identity and live one of the most golden years in the history of the club. The flag served as a premonition and the rivals ended up on their knees. Two Liberators won, one of them against Mouth at the Santiago Bernabéu, and the teaching that in life sometimes it is necessary to touch the ground to be able to go out again.
On the other hand, everything dark that had to happen in those years, has to serve so that it does not repeat itself and learn from the mistakes made. For a giant to fall, you have to do everything wrong and that happened in the Millionaire. In times when the fan is happier, every 23J must reflect and think about what happened. “Who does not know his story is condemned to repeat it,” says the phrase and applies perfectly to the River fan.
