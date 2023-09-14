Valencia firefighters have managed to remove the little girl from the ruins: “After a lot of fighting, after spending 18 hours clearing 15 cubic meters of earth and stones, we have managed to get her out alive,” they said.

Forest firefighters from the Generalitat work to search for victims trapped in the ruins of the earthquake in Morocco.

Wednesday, September 13, 2023, 11:22 p.m.







Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

Five forest firefighters from the Generalitat Valenciana are carrying out humanitarian missions in Morocco, after the earthquake disaster that occurred last week in Marrakech, and in Libya, following the floods caused by Storm Daniel. One of the …

This content is exclusive for subscribers



