A day to frame for a 9 year old girl who found a fossil from thousands of years ago.

Going to the beach in search of some object returned by the waves of the sea is a very common practice especially among the little ones. A practice that must be defended and supported to enable these young people to engage in interesting outdoor activities.

Most of the time what can be found is a few shells, particular woods. And instead last Christmas morning for Molly, 9 years old, will be unforgettable. The little girl was on the beach looking for something interesting when she suddenly made an incredible discovery.

Molly he found a huge sharks tooth. It is a fossil of megalodon, the largest shark that ever lived on Earth. Extinct about 3 million years ago and described for the first time in the 1800s, the megalodon is still a mystery today. Its peculiarity is the huge teeth it had and that made it a true predator of the seas.

It is a now extinct species and this highlights the incredible discovery that the little girl has made. It is estimated that the tooth, preserved in excellent condition, dates back to about 23 million years ago.

Mom told that Molly he was incredibly happy when he made the discovery as it was a big dream of his to find a shark tooth.

Molly probably would have settled for a tooth from a common shark and instead she found a very special tooth from a bygone era.

Taken to the city museum, management was delighted with Molly’s discovery and complimented her. A real treasure with the museum also announcing her extraordinary discovery on her social channels by publicly thanking Molly.