The child who was seriously injured in the family drama in Etten-Leur on Friday died in the night from Friday to Saturday. This is reported by the police. This is a 9 year old girl.

The stabbing happened around 5 a.m. Friday. On arrival, the police found three victims of a family: a deceased man in the street and a seriously injured child and an injured woman lying in the flat. The two were rushed to hospital in an ambulance. The daughter died of her injuries in hospital.

The mother of the family is on the mend, police said. She is no longer in danger.

Investigations show that the father of the family probably first injured his child and wife, and then took his own life. Although the police are also keeping other scenarios open. The family was not known to aid agencies.