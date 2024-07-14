Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/14/2024 – 17:09

A 9-year-old girl was killed in the early hours of Sunday, the 14th, after a shot was accidentally fired by a gun, illegally in her father’s possession. The incident took place in Barreiro, a neighborhood in Bragança Paulista, in the interior of São Paulo.

The girl’s parents took her to Santa Casa de Itatiba, about 38 kilometers from Bragança, but the girl did not survive her injuries.

At the scene, ammunition of caliber 38 and 12 were seized, along with the firearm.

The 53-year-old father was arrested for manslaughter (without intent to kill) and illegal possession of a permitted firearm.