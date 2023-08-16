Yet another child killed by another child in the United States, in the deadly game caused by the uncontrolled spread of weapons in American homes. In Jacksonville, Florida, a six-year-old boy was killed by another 9-year-old boy who picked up a gun that accidentally fired and hit the boy in the head.

According to the reconstruction of the Jacksonville sheriff’s office, at the time of the accident the two children were not alone in the house, but were entrusted to an adult who was taken by the agents for questioning, with the aim of determining whether the weapon had a safety catch and why it was loaded.

According to recent research from Nationwide Children’s Hospital, these dramatic incidents occur because “children have access to guns in their homes and many times these are not stored safely, even if there are small children.”