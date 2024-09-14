Tragedy in the afternoon in Ozieri (Sassari), in northern Sardinia. A 9-year-old boy was hit and killed by a soccer goal that collapsed on him while he was playing with two peers in the Meledina sports field, in the hamlet of San Nicola. The accident occurred shortly after 6:00 p.m.: The three boys had entered the field to kick a ball around: one of those portable goals, which are generally used during training to reduce the size of the field, for reasons that are still being investigated, gave way and fell on the boy. Rescue efforts were in vain.

The two playmates raised the alarm. The emergency services, the firefighters and the Carabinieri of the Ozieri Company arrived on the scene. For over an hour, the rescuers tried with every means to revive the child, but every attempt was in vain. The Sassari Prosecutor’s Office ordered an autopsy on the body of the little victim. The investigations are being conducted by the Carabinieri and the Spresal inspectors. The tragedy has shocked the town of Ozieri, which this weekend is celebrating the Blessed Virgin of Remedy with a series of events: Fedez’s concert was scheduled for the evening.