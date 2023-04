A 9-year-old boy was crushed under a tractor and is now in serious condition: the agricultural accident took place around 12.25 in a plot of land in via delle Murella in San Giuliano Terme, in the province of Pisa. The child was rescued by the 118 health workers transferred in red code to the emergency department of the Cisanello hospital in Pisa. The dynamics of the tragic accident are still to be clarified in detail.