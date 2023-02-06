My doctor no longer allows me to write about the deplorable state of education. It gives me heart problems and pain in my stomach. But last week I read such a moronic plan to tackle the teacher shortage that instead of banging my head against a wall, I decided to write about it. Shared sorrow is half sorrow, after all.

Because what I saw last week. It was on the front page of The parole. That the Amsterdam school boards are no longer able to guarantee a competent teacher in every lesson due to the teacher shortage. That they will instead put “changing professionals” in front of the class, such as “musicians, accountants and artists”. And that teachers are given a ‘coordinating role’ in this ‘transition from classic to new education’.

“Schools at a different location are also being reopened”, there will be a four-day instead of a five-day teaching week because education simply “must move along with social and urban developments” and one of the administrators thought it was “a very exciting movement”. Meanwhile, the ministry is looking for “unorthodox measures” and “new ideas” to solve the teacher shortage.

When I had read it all, I cried bitter tears at so much silliness. But I also thought: would anyone fall for this? Anyone who thinks that “transition”, “new education”, and “changing professionals” are good for education?

Fortunately, the reaction to the message was furious. Angry unions, parents and teachers – fortunately. The school boards then quickly retracted their words, and promised to look for qualified teachers in every lesson. But I didn’t believe any of it.

And so I thought: let me explain what all their fancy terms really mean, namely: vague language to hide the fact that education is going to the sharks. It’s time.

Because then maybe we can finally look the beast in the mouth. And find real solutions.

1

That always pisses me off! From ‘educational innovators’ who portray good education with qualified teachers as ‘classic’, or worse: as ‘old’ – and put ‘new’ in contrast. As if ‘new’ is automatically better! And ‘old’ out of time.

In fact, it is precisely in our ‘new age’, in which children have to digest more and more information, that a solid foundation is needed – basic knowledge, ready knowledge, skills. They can only be taught by qualified teachers, not by unauthorized passers-by. In education, ‘new’ always means: thoughtless.

2

That means: we accept that our schools can no longer comply with the law, namely: a qualified teacher in every lesson or someone who is studying for a qualification.

3

we have no idea how this is going to turn out.

4

There is only one ‘professional’ who belongs to the classroom, and that is a qualified teacher. Sure, there’s nothing wrong with an occasional guest lecture from an unauthorized artist, vlogger, or accountant. Very nice even! But the systematic replacement of regular lessons by lessons from unauthorized persons is not education but shelter. “A disaster that we should never accept as the new normal,” as the Amsterdam education alderman Marjolein Moorman said. Is that clear enough?

5

A teacher does not want a coordinating role, a teacher wants to teach. Moreover, a ‘coordinating role’ means even fewer hours with the students, overtime, and drifting even further away from the subject.

6

That is secret language for: schools will be closed and the buildings will be sold to project developers. The profits from this will not reach the teachers. Don’t be fooled otherwise.

7

It sounds great: from five to four days. But it’s not a paid job that gets ‘lighter’, it’s education! It means one full lesson day per week less.

8

Meaning: we already knew this twenty years ago, but despite receiving a hefty board salary, we ignored all the worrying reports and recommendations.

9

That means: we haven’t listened to lecturers or read professional literature since the 1990s.

Because the rest of the Netherlands already knows how to solve the teacher shortage. By firing school boards and ‘education advisors’ and putting teachers and school leaders back in charge. By giving teachers better contracts, by paying preparatory hours and overtime, by fewer administrative tasks for teachers, better supervision of young and new teachers, less floating language at the teacher training college, and less work pressure.

I also know that it is extraterrestrially difficult to save education. But what I don’t want to hear anymore are administrators and ministers who simulate with ill-considered plans and roaring words that they are working hard on it.

Rather say in clear language that education is going down and that you have no idea what to do about it. That looks less stupid, is fairer and paves the way for real solutions. Is that clear?

I’m going to lie down again.

Japke-d. Bouma