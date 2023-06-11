Food plays an important role in human health and disease prevention. Therefore, doctors recommend choosing foods that help maintain good health.

Webmd.com publishes 9 tips for choosing clean and healthy food.

1- Choose whole foods

The basic idea of ​​clean and healthy eating is to choose foods that are as close to their natural form as possible. So, instead of packaged, canned, and processed foods, choose fresh, whole foods. For example, choose fresh, whole chicken instead of frozen, and fresh fruit instead of fruit juice snacks. When you avoid processed foods, you avoid loads of calories, sugar, salt and saturated fat.

2- Eat whole grains

Refined carbohydrates, such as white bread, pasta and rice, lose nutrients during the manufacturing process. Replace them with whole-wheat bread, pasta, brown or wild rice, or choose other whole grains such as oatmeal, barley or bulgur. Studies show that a diet rich in whole grains can reduce the risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and colon cancer.

3- Focus on fruits and vegetables

These natural foods are two basic types of clean eating. And if you have to eat frozen and canned products, because they contain the same amount of nutrients, you should read the label on the package to make sure that it does not contain additional sugar or salt. Also, choose whole fruits instead of juices, which contain less fiber and more sugar. Try to eat at least five to nine servings of fruits and vegetables each day, depending on your calorie needs and your level of physical activity.

4- Beware of salt and sugar added to foods

Healthy foods are naturally low in salt and sugar, and adding these two elements to foods goes against the natural approach. Since processed foods are a major source of sugar and salt, you can lower your intake by avoiding packaged foods. Instead of salt and sugar, try flavoring with spices and herbs instead.

5- Avoid synthetic ingredients

Artificial colors, sweeteners, preservatives and other man-made ingredients have no place in a healthy diet. At the store, read food labels and avoid items with synthetic ingredients.

6- Drink plenty of water

Instead of sugary soft drinks and juices, drink low-calorie drinks, such as water and herbal teas. Water can curb your hunger and help you feel full, but it can also fight fatigue and give you more energy. You could try soaking a slice of citrus fruit or a sprig of mint in water.

7- Cut back on caffeine

Experts recommend no more than 400 milligrams of caffeine (about three to five cups of coffee) per day. Also avoid added sugar and opt for regular tea or coffee.

8- Organic products

Organic farmers use natural pesticides and avoid man-made pesticides. Therefore, some people say that organic produce is the best way to eat clean and healthy. And if you eat non-organic produce, know that pesticides usually end up on the outside of fruits and vegetables. So, you can choose non-organic foods with skin that you don’t eat, such as avocados and onions.

9- Meat and dairy products

Check the quality of the meat, dairy products, and eggs you buy at the store. And remember, one of the cleanest ways to get protein is to eat nuts, beans and legumes.