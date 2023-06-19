Home page World

Covered in blood, Helene Fischer initially continued her performance, but then stopped it. She’s not the only artist this has happened to.

The live performances of Pop singer Helene Fischer with their acrobatics are more reminiscent of the circus than of classic hit concerts. Her daring numbers on the trapeze are now an integral part of Fischer’s concerts. The risk of injury is high. During her most recent concert in Hanover, the singer injured her trapeze during a daring number.

An hour into the concert, she banged the bridge of her nose against the trapeze as she swung several feet above the audience and dropped a piece off the trapeze. A stage acrobat caught her, but the misfortune was already there. Back on the floor, Fischer left the stage. “I have to get this over with first, dear ones. Everything’s fine,” she said loudly Picture, but then didn’t come back. The concert was cancelled.

A permanent guest in the hospital for a long time: Helene Fischer with her not harmless acrobatics. © Marcus Brandt/dpa

Helene Fischer is not injured for the first time on a stage show

Three months ago, Helene Fischer was injured during rehearsals for her current tour. She suffered a broken rib – also after a turn on the trapeze. Just 23 days later, she still started her tour in early April, like Picture reported. Fischer is not the only artist who gets injured at concerts, sometimes seriously, but refuses to be dissuaded.

We have put together seven concert accidents and spectacular stage shows for you here

1. James Hetfield (Metallica) 2017 in Amsterdam

The lead singer of the legendary rock band Metallica James Hetfield got off comparatively lightly in 2017. At a concert in the Dutch capital, Hetfield fell into a hole and lay motionless for a few seconds before stagehands helped him to his feet again. The hole had just opened up when stage elements were lowered out of the ground. Hetfield was unharmed and said t-online according to the viewers only briefly: “Yes, I’m okay. my ego? Not so much.”

2. James Hetfield (Metallica) in Montreal in 1992

The same James Hetfield had a much worse accident in 1992 at a concert in Montreal. During an elaborate pyrotechnic show, he accidentally got too close to a pyro and suffered second and third degree burns on his arms. It is said that not much was missing and this accident could have cost him his life. Only 17 days later he was back on stage, like the music magazine UDiscover reported.

3. Andrea Berg in Wetzlar 2016

One of Helene Fischer’s best-known competitors on the hit market is Andrea Berg. In 2016, the pop singer had a similar experience with pyrotechnic stage elements as James Hetfield did in 1992. At the preview of her tour in Wetzlar at the time, fireworks shot in the wrong direction and hit her directly in the head. With her hair smoking, she continued walking down the stage and continued to sing unimpressed. She then wrote on Facebook that she now knew “the pain one goes through when one fights a fire-breathing dragon.” She suffered “burned skin” and indicated that she had spoken to her stage crew seriously.

4. Enrique Iglesias in Mexico 2015

For several years, drones have also been used at concerts to show stage performances from unusual perspectives. In 2015, this technique was an integral part of singer Enrique Iglesias’ stage show. At a performance in Tijuana, Mexico, this show went wrong: Iglesias accidentally grabbed the rotor of the drone and badly injured his right hand. Covered in blood, he initially continued his performance and only went to see a specialist in Los Angeles after the concert.

5. 5 Seconds of Summer (5SOS) at London 2015

Pyrotechnics are apparently the greatest risk of dangerous accidents on the concert stage. Not only James Hetfield and Andrea Berg had to experience this. The young singer Michael Clifford from the Australian boy band 5 Seconfs of Summer (5SOS) also smoked his hair for a short time after fireworks hit his head. He suffered burns on his face and the concert was canceled prematurely. Clifford later tweeted a photo of his bandaged face with the comment that at least he looks like Batman villain Two Face now. He felt much better soon after, his face is not marked by the incident.

6. Madonna at the 2015 Brit Awards

Madonna hadn’t appeared at the Brit Awards for years, which made her appearance there in 2015 all the more sensational. Ironically, on this Brit Award comeback, her stage crew made a mistake that caused the famous singer to fall. Her dancers should actually rip her dark cloak from behind. However, the cape was apparently tied too tightly, so Madonna was thrown to the ground and tumbled down the stage stairs. But she was unharmed and continued her performance unimpressed.

7. Metallica in Canada 2012

And once again Metallica: At a concert in Edmonton, Canada, in 2012, there was a spectacular stage accident that was apparently a fake. In the middle of the performance of their song Enter Sandman, apparently supporting stage elements fell to the ground, a burning man ran across the stage and a stagehand fell from a great height. But all of this looked suspiciously staged. Opposite the scene magazine Blabbermouth A spokesman for Metallica’s concert promoter is said to have confirmed that this was all “part of the show,” eh Bloody Disgusting reported.

8. Solo entertainer Siggi (German province)

Not famous, but a classic on the Internet for many years is the “solo entertainer Siggi”, who literally talks too much. During a performance in an alleged community hall in the German provinces, he hits the keys of his keyboard in a good mood until a visitor accidentally bumps into the holder of his microphone while dancing. She does so unhappily that the switched-on microphone is rammed directly into poor Siggi’s mouth. You can clearly hear the coughing and choking transmitted by the loudspeakers. Unfortunately, it is not known how this accident happened.

9. Justin Timberlake and Janet Jackson at the 2004 Superbowl

The meanwhile legendary joint appearance of Justin Timberlake being criticized for his looks today and Janet Jackson during the 2004 Superbowl. The pad was to be completed with a grab on Jackson’s top, with Timberlake ripping off only the top layer of chest covering. However, due to a wardrobe error, he tore off the entire chest covering, exposing the right breast of his fellow singer (at the very end of the video). This moment of female nudity caused heated debates in the prudish USA, which went down in history as “Nipplegate”.

