We take refuge from the high temperatures traveling to icy lands with titles for all tastes.

If we have been talking to you about how you can protect and lower the temperatures of your consoles, it is because we are experiencing a heat wave in Spain that is making us spend a few days, at least, suffocating. Therefore, what is better than playing video games while we take refuge from the sun and the stifling weather of the street?

How could it be otherwise, we bring you a selection of titles where you can get out of the heat with cold weather adventures. We are not going to deceive you, you are going to continue to stay glued to the sofa, but the brain is wonderful and after a good time surrounded by snow, you may see the day in a different way. In our selection you have some of the most popular titles that in recent years have taken us to frozen lands, but you will see that there are genres and styles for every taste.

Modern action adventures, from past times, transport simulation, underwater life, extreme sports, platforms and strategy make up our 9 video games with which to cool off during the heat wave. But if what you like is to play for free, you can review these 6 games that you can play without spending a single euro.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla The latest installment of Ubisoft’s prolific saga took us to Scandinavian lands on a Viking adventure through a large open world. RPG elements, historical characters and lots of action on our journey from Norway in search of fame and glory by sacking fortresses in England. But most importantly, your travels will take you to cooler places. Rise of the Tomb Raider The second installment after the reboot of the veteran action, exploration and survival franchise, kept Lara Croft a few degrees lower than in her 2013 adventure, with a title that left us with impressive images, well-cared landscapes and a campaign full of pace with great freedom in exploration. A formidable sequel on all levels. snowrunner Saber Interactive took us back to the mud to bring us an “ultimate off-road experience” in some of the coldest places in the world. Up to 40 large vehicles with which to move through challenging terrain in which to cross torrential waters or frozen lakes, alone or with friends, thanks to its cooperative mode for up to four players. Subnautica: Below Zero The first Subnautica has been one of the great surprises of the survival genre, Unknown Worlds took us to explore an alien oceanic planet with great freedom, and its independent expansion, Below Zero, did the same in a new frozen region where managing temperatures will be capital if we want to survive the deep sea. Riders Republic Not everything has to be extreme climates, so if what you’re looking for is a cool place with great views where you can have a great time with your friends, Riders Republic is the ideal game. A crazy and fun bet on mountain sports in the open world: with competitions in a large territory full of events and massive races of up to 64 players. Horizon: Zero Dawn – The Frozen Wilds The Horizon: Zero Dawn expansion set Aloy on a perilous journey through new territory. The adventure makes us explore some beautiful frozen landscapes in a post-apocalyptic world that has not stopped conquering us. A search for answers from our heroine that brings us new quests, creatures and confrontations in the frozen northlands. God of War Good old Kratos has also seemed to be overwhelmed by the Mediterranean heat and in 2018, he traveled to Nordic lands to recover a part of his lost humanity through fatherhood. Sony Santa Monica changed the focus both in aesthetics and gameplay, but without losing an iota of the action and violence that have immortalized the franchise. frostpunk The authors of This War of Mine surprised us with an original mixture of strategy, moral decisions and a lot of cold. The harsh ethical decisions sign a narrative that shines in the genre of ‘city-builders’. A title with a great visual and playable identity, and as addictive and satisfying as we could expect from a civilian strategy game. Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze Donkey Kong Island doesn’t exactly look like a cool place, however, the latest installment from Retro Studios froze it from end to end. Our veteran characters face Vikings who will make things very difficult for us, in a platform as magnificent as it is challenging. Although the game is a Wii U original, it has an extended adaptation on Nintendo Switch.

