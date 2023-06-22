It takes a lot of time, energy, dedication, and resources for someone to start a business from scratch. They have to manage everything end to end without much help, which can sometimes be very overwhelming.

If you have a friend who is a small business owner, then you have all the reason to congratulate their initiative and show your support by giving them a small token of love.

77% of individuals feel appreciated when they receive gifts. It is a hint for people to understand just how much a small gift can make someone feel good!

There’s a lot that your friend needs daily as an entrepreneur, so you can put in a bit of thought and get them something that will benefit them (however small it may be!).

For some unique gift ideas, dive right into this article!

1. A business book

A great gift for a friend who owns a business is to give them a good business book or other reading materials. It can be a hardcover book or an e-book depending on their preferences.

Most of the great books on business are written by industry experts, successful business owners, and entrepreneurs. Your friend can benefit from reading about their experiences and suggestions for inspiration and drive.

2. A custom bobblehead

A custom bobblehead figure is a great gift for your small business owner friend. They make a fun and unique addition to any workspace and show that you put some thought and effort into personalizing the gift for them.

A figure of themselves with a bobbing head is expected to be a hit with clients and colleagues. The funny little token will be a great pick-me-up for your friend after a long and hectic day.

3. A premium business card

Business cards are an integral part of business identity. However, traditional paper cards are redundant as people rarely keep them and toss them out. Although it costs money to get them printed, it hardly does any good in today’s day and age.

You can do your friend a huge favor by telling them about premium business cards online. Discuss their preferred aesthetics (without spilling your plan) and get it for them!

Your friend can then network and share unlimited information about their business by simply tapping their card onto someone’s phone or having them scan it.

4. Gift cards

Your friend, as a small business owner, purchases a lot of business-relevant things regularly. If you gift them a gift card, it will be like making a small investment into what they’re working towards and encouraging their work.

Not only will it enable them to buy whatever they need, but it is also a great way to support them without making it obvious. Add a nice personal note to the gift card, and you have a great gift to go!

5. A wifi extender

It might not be a go-to gift option, but you’ll surprise your entrepreneur friend by getting them a wifi extender. A spotty wifi connection can be frustrating for someone who is always working on their gadgets.

So, not only will this gift improve connectivity in the dead zones of their workplace, but it will help the overall wifi connectivity. They no longer have to deal with buffers during video conferences or having to change positions to get better connections. This gift will truly add value to their work!

6. Scented candles

Scented candles are another great gift for your small business owner friend. They will help your friend relax and unwind after a long and hectic work day.

Candles can add a warm and cozy vibe to their workspace, thereby helping create a more inviting atmosphere for clients and customers.

They come in many choices, so you’ll be spoilt for them. You can also choose multiple types for your friend to add an element of change.

Choose fragrances as per their taste and preferences. They are a practical gift that will be used, add value to their environment, and won’t just be sitting around collecting dust.

7. Noise-cancelling headphones

There’s nothing better than to help your friend to block out all and any auditory disturbances and work with full undivided attention. Your friend would not have to worry about unnecessary noises disrupting their work or interrupting their work calls.

They can relax and unwind outside work by listening to their favorite tunes, podcasts, or audiobooks. These headphones will help them disconnect after long, tedious work hours and destress without disruptions.

8. Wireless or portable chargers

Another gift that your entrepreneur buddy will benefit from is a portable charger for their phones and other devices. A busy business owner does not have the time for dead phones.

Recently, some really interesting charging pads have been manufactured for different devices. Get one that you think will add an exciting touch to their table!

However, it is important to check whether the kind of device they use is compatible with the Portable Wireless Charger or not.

9. Produce content for their business

One of the best gifts you can give someone is your time and effort. If your friend does not have a dedicated individual to create content for their business, offer your help.

It is an integral part of any business marketing its products and services, increasing its reach. It can be quite taxing for a small business owner to take time out of all the other major responsibilities for quality content.

Thus, by helping them with this, you will truly exceed all their expectations regarding gifting!

Let’s Wrap It Up!

Remember that gifts do not have to be expensive or of a particular kind to touch your friend’s heart. Your thoughts matter more, so prioritize adding value to your entrepreneurial journey.

Keep their needs and preferences in mind before gifting them something. If you want to make their day, choose something cool from this list!