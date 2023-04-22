The Dubai Health Authority has identified 9 tips that must be adhered to in order to avoid digestive problems during Eid Al-Fitr, especially after the shift in diet and the end of fasting.

The authority stated that the most important medical advice is to “eat in small quantities and stay away from heavy meals, and we must also set a time difference between the main meals of at least 4 to 5 hours.”

And she continued, “Everyone should be keen to return to the previous diet for the month of Ramadan gradually, and to avoid the sudden return from the first days of the feast, and one should also avoid excessive consumption of sweets and sugars in general.”

Al-Haya stressed the necessity of chewing food slowly and well to ensure easy and rapid digestion, and it is also recommended to eat chicken or fish because they take less time to digest compared to meat.

The authority also advised to avoid consuming fatty foods and carbonated drinks, and to make sure to drink between 8 to 10 glasses of water per day. It is also necessary to exercise or walk to facilitate the process of digesting food.