Did you know that brand familiarity (that is the ability to see and become familiar with a brand) influences 80% of customers to purchase something?

As a business leader, if you want your audience to become familiar with your brand, then social media is no more “just” an afterthought.

Brands are leveraging the power of social media to increase their reach, connect with their target audience, and build brand awareness.

With the ever-increasing competition in the digital landscape, it’s important for brands to stay ahead of the curve and constantly advance their social media management skills if they want to reap the benefits of their social media presence.

Moreover, with the constant changes and updates to social media algorithms, it’s crucial for brands to adapt and stay up-to-date with the latest trends and best practices to ensure their social media efforts are effective.

That is why in this blog, we bring you the right techniques and strategies to advance your social media management skills in order to create a strong social presence, drive more engagement from your followers, and warm them up for conversions down the funnel.

Prepare A Content Calendar

Preparing a content calendar for your audience is essential if you want to be at the top of your social media management. Without a content calendar, planning long-term for your audience and streamlining your content strategy and the brand voice can be tricky. Visualizing your social media goals, along with the content type, content channel, and content publishing time becomes easy with a content calendar.

A content calendar makes it seamless to maintain consistency in your content and create a cohesive voice across your social channels. With it, you can be more strategic with your content and better understand what types of content resonate with your followers and what topics they are most interested in.

Set Up Workflows For Seamless Approval Process

Most social media teams face burnout due to complex team processes, especially regarding feedback and approvals. With so many individuals involved in the approval process, it’s quite common to expect a difference in opinion and to and fro feedback process. The solution here is to develop a workflow that will make your internal approval process seamless.

Having the correct approval workflow in place will help your team maximize productivity and ensure effective team management. Imagine getting all work done without hopping on back-to-back huddles and meetings. That’s how a perfect approval workflow helps you publish content when multiple stakeholders are involved.

Well, nowadays, when businesses have a tool for almost every purpose – from payroll software to AI writing software and whatnot – there’s no need to design a content approval workflow manually. Instead, you can choose from some of the best approval workflow tools that will hardly take a couple of minutes from your hectic schedule to get content approved in an organized manner.

Prioritize User-generated Content

Your audience should be at the core of your social media strategy. Regardless of your content’s value, user-generated content always drives more engagement because of its unfiltered and non-promotional review/information.

User-generated content plays a major role in promoting your brand and building an authentic voice by easily executing word of mouth marketing strategy on social media. Besides, such content helps to generate credibility and build trust for your brand as it reflects the genuine experience of your customers.

With the right user-generated content, you can shorten your sales cycle. The potential leads in the second or third stage of your funnel can acquire the needful information from such content and clear their confusion.

Maximize Productivity By Automating Social Media Analytics

If you want to maximize your team’s time, resources, and efforts in the best way possible – it’s important to automate your social media analytics. Automating analytics can help businesses save time and money by eliminating manual processes and streamlining data collection and analysis so that you and your team can focus more on other important tasks.

By choosing one of the best social media analytics tools, you can easily track key metrics such as engagement, reach, audience growth, sentiment, and more to make more informed decisions about your social media strategy.

Use A Chatbot To Speed Up Simple Inquiries

Being physically present at your desk 24×7 to answer customer queries is nearly impossible. On the other hand, your customers hate waiting and want their issues to be addressed as soon as they report them.

That’s where a chatbot comes to play! Using a chatbot to answer simple and common customer questions that don’t require personal intervention is a great way to maximize customer satisfaction.

Chatbots can provide automated responses to frequently asked questions, freeing customer support staff time to answer more complex queries. When your audience feels valued and important by your brand, they are more likely to engage frequently and become a part of your business in the future.

Be Consistent With Your Posting Schedule

No matter how innovative and cutting-edge your social media strategy is, all your efforts can fall apart if you don’t maintain consistency in your posing schedule. Posting at least three times a week is non-negotiable if you want to reap the benefits of social media.

With a consistent posting schedule in place, you can build relationships with your followers, create a recognizable brand identity, and keep your content visible to new and existing followers. When you post regularly and engage with your audience, it helps to build trust and loyalty, which drives more followers and encourages even more interactions.

But with so much already on your plate, from devising the right strategies to executing campaigns successfully, it can be quite challenging to post content manually on social media. The solution here is to schedule your weekly or even monthly content in advance. Social media management tools like Sprout Social make scheduling your posts for multiple accounts from the same dashboard super easy.

However, due to the premium price point, Sprout Social can be quite an expensive social media management tool, especially for small businesses. Businesses, thus, lookout for Sprout Social alternatives that offer comparable features and functionality at a more affordable price point.

Analyze Your Brand Mentions

Only coming up with great social media strategies isn’t enough – you should also stay in sync with the conversation where your brand has been tagged directly. Analyzing your brand mentions on social media is a great way to track how people engage with your brand and gain insights into your customers’ interests.

Social listening tools are a great way to gain insights into what people are saying about your brand on social media platforms. This information can be used to improve your marketing strategy, address customer concerns, and engage with your audience on social media.

Know The Right Time To Post On Social Media

There’s no one-size-fits-all approach to analyzing the right time to post your content on social media. However, the “best time” varies depending on your audience’s maximum engagement period on social media.

When you post on social media at times when your target audience is most likely to be online and active, you have a better chance of getting your content seen and shared. This can also help you maximize the effectiveness and engagement of your content.

Engage With Your Audience In DM’s And Comments

Your audience will soon lose interest in your brand if they feel ignored and find their issues unaddressed. That’s why it’s important to answer every question or comment from your audience, whether negative or positive.

By taking the time to respond to every comment and question, you demonstrate your commitment to your customers and show that their opinions and concerns matter to your brand. This can lead to increased customer loyalty, positive word-of-mouth marketing, and a stronger online presence for your brand.

Wrapping Up

Remember, social media is an ever-evolving platform, and it’s important to stay up-to-date with the latest trends and changes to ensure your efforts are benefiting you.

By implementing these tips and consistently learning and improving, you can create a strong online presence for your brand, connect with your audience in a meaningful way, and drive more traffic and sales to your business.

To further advance your social media management skills, consider collaborating with influencers, investing in paid advertising, and conducting a social media audit.

Analyze your metrics, experiment with new content formats, and regularly assess your social media presence to identify areas for improvement.

By continuously improving your social media management skills, you can create a strong online presence for your brand and achieve your business goals.