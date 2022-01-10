With the beginning of each new year, many are excited to make positive decisions, and one of the most common decisions is to lose weight.

As people set goals, shop for healthy foods, and sign up for a gym membership, they’re more likely to try to figure out the best and easiest way to lose weight.

That is why Eat This Not That reviews the opinions of a group of nutritionists on how to lose weight successfully in 2022, so that less time can be spent searching for the most effective ways to burn fat, which are as follows:

1. enough sleep

“It’s amazing what a good night’s sleep can do to the human body,” says Dr. Sue Noy Escobar, M.D., a clinical nutritionist. First, it can help reduce sugar cravings and balance hormones that regulate hunger and appetite, plus It can help him feel more energetic when exercising after a good sleep.”

2. Excessive free meals

Dr. Escobar advises to stop eating large amounts of foods in free meals, in the breaks from the diet, saying: “A lot of people gain extra weight because they stick to a diet for a few days that depends on portions, but they eat more than necessary in Free meals, before committing to the diet again.

3. Protein for breakfast

Dr. Escobar recommends that you “especially add protein to breakfast, as it will help you feel fuller for longer, making it easier to resist the craving for high-calorie, high-fat foods until it’s time for the next meal.”

4. Snacks and sweets

Sometimes one needs to eat a snack or sweets, Dr. Escobar says, so she advises, “Have healthy alternatives available such as snacks or sweets, because having good alternatives helps to eat what one wants while still losing weight.”

5. Support beneficial bacteria

“The gut is often referred to as the second brain, so what we eat affects many other processes throughout our bodies,” says dietitian Angela Lago. In fact, research on the effect of diet on the microbiome and therefore obesity is increasingly being studied. To have healthy or “good” bacteria in the gut it needs nourishment and encouragement to grow according to a varied regimen.

A nutrient-dense diet can be eaten by:

(1) Fill at least half a plate with vegetables at most in the main meals.

(2) Choose foods or supplements that contain probiotics.

(3) Eat plenty of high-fiber foods to feed your healthy gut microbiome.

6. calorie quality

Dr. Elizabeth Ward, a dietitian, emphasizes the need to “eat at least 20 grams of protein from foods such as dairy, eggs, seafood and lean meats, at each meal and 10 grams in snacks,” explaining that protein helps to resist feeling With hunger, the body also takes more energy to digest protein, which provides another advantage.

7. Focus on fiber

Dr. Ward adds that make sure to “eat 25 to 30 grams of fiber per day from foods like beans, lentils, whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and nuts. In addition to feeling full, fiber feeds healthy bacteria in the gut that help regulate blood glucose levels.” .

8. Regulating calorie schedules

Ward says that the best time for the body to deal with calories is early in the day, explaining that “eating at night makes it difficult to control weight, because insulin, the hormone that transports glucose into cells, doesn’t work well.” at night. Reducing high-calorie food intake in the evening provides an added advantage when trying to lose weight.”

9. Food diary

Dr. Ronald Smith, Clinical Dietitian, explains, “There are many reasons why keeping a food diary is effective weight loss advice for 2022. Because it gives a person the opportunity to stay aware of how much food they have eaten and how it affects them both physically and emotionally. It also makes them accountable, Since many people tend to forget what they ate during the day or overestimate how much was eaten.

It’s easy to eat fast food because it tastes so good, but a food diary, both types and quantities, can help put things right and correct mistakes, leading to better ability to lose weight and enjoy better health.