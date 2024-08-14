Sharjah Police General Command has identified 9 tips and guidelines for individuals to secure housing while traveling for vacation during the summer.

Sharjah Police stated through its digital platforms that when thinking about traveling for vacation, a number of important guidelines must be followed to secure the home from any risks that may occur while the family is away from home.

She pointed out that these tips are:

Close doors and windows tightly.

Unplug unnecessary electrical appliances.

Activate the security system and surveillance cameras.

Inform a trusted neighbor or friend of your travel.

Stop mail and newspaper delivery.

Securing valuables in locked safes.

Use timers for interior lighting.

Park in a visible place or use a locked garage.

Do not leave any flammable materials.