Since the beginning of the year in Chile, about nine thousand seals, penguins, otter and small cetaceans have died as a result of infection with bird flu, which hit a large wave of it on the northern coast of the country, according to what was announced Thursday by the National Authority for Fishing and Aquaculture “Sernapesca”.

To date, 7,654 seals and 1,186 Humboldt penguins, which are considered an endangered species and live only in Chile and Peru, 25 otter, 19 porpoises, 12 Chilean dolphins, and one Chilean otter, have died after they were stranded on the coast of Chile, according to Cernapesca.

The authority indicated that the virus is spread in 12 out of 16 regions in the country. The most recent casualties involved Chilean otters, one of which ran aground on Magallanes Beach.

“With the confirmation that infections of new species have been recorded in areas where the virus is spreading for the first time, active coastal control protocols have been activated, by coordinating the burial of stranded animals with the competent authorities, to avoid the spread of the virus,” said Esteban Donoso, Acting Director of “Sernapesca”.

The northern coasts of Chile are the areas hardest hit by the virus. This past weekend, more than 227 seals and 45 Humboldt penguins were found dead on beaches in the Chaniaral region.

At the end of March, the first human infection with bird flu was recorded in Chile, a 53-year-old man.

Infections with the virus were also recorded in wild birds.