The 49 euro ticket is well received abroad – it is even copied. Germany as a role model? BuzzFeed News has more suggestions for our European neighbors.

France wants that 49-euro ticket, which the Federal Construction Minister defends against criticism, also introduce. On Thursday, September 7, 2023, Transport Minister Clément Beaune confirmed on television Franceinfo its plans to introduce such an offer. The ticket should come onto the market “in the order of magnitude” of 49 euros from summer 2024 and allow French people of all ages unlimited travel on local public transport.

By the way: with this You can already reach some neighboring countries with a 49 euro ticket.

49 euro ticket also in France: Germany a role model for other countries?

In an interview on Monday evening, September 4, 2023, Emmanuel Macron put the idea of ​​a 49-euro ticket on the agenda in France and commissioned Transport Minister Clément Beaune to introduce it. German Federal Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP) is pleased that he is copying a German political measure.

He reacts to the French plans to introduce a 49-euro ticket like in Germany and speaks on X (formerly Twitter) of a “big signal for a modern public transport offer”. He could imagine that both tickets will “continue to be recognized across borders in the future”. He sees such a thing “in perspective”. Ticket “for all of Europe”, with which you can then go to Paris, London and Co. could.

There are many things in which Germany can probably learn a lesson from its European neighbors – for example these brilliant heat hacks from abroad to cool us down could. Also on the topic Climate protection, five pictures show the bitter reality in Germanybecause while there are monthly car-free days in Paris, you can count them on one hand in Berlin.

But with the 49-euro ticket, Germany has managed to set a role model for other countries. BuzzFeed News Germany collects another nine things that at least have the potential for someone to copy them.

1. Our deposit system

Person with empties on the way to the bottle vending machine. © Imago

Because THAT is really a good thing.

2. Waste separation

Separating waste correctly – a science in itself. © Bernd Weißbrod/dpa

Just like our waste separation. Please do more of this in other European countries too!

3. Our strict nighttime rest

If the neighbors are too loud, people in Germany tend to take tough action. © AndreyPopov / imago

From 10 p.m. onwards there will be a shift in the shaft, understood!!!

4. Regular meal times that everyone sticks to

Regulated meal times could be just as well received abroad as the Deutschlandticket, right? © imagebroker/IMAGO, Shotshop/IMAGO, collage

Lunch is served at 12 p.m. POINT. After all, everything has to be in order.

5. Socks in sandals are compulsory

Aren’t socks in sandals in now anyway? © IMAGO/Robijn Page

The perfect miracle weapon against A. cold and B. ugly feet.

6. Digitalization (not)

A little bit of fun is always good. Digitalization in German schools still looks more like this.

7. Our sense of duty at red lights

Several Reddit users shared their “correct” instructions for a traffic light box (symbolic image). © S. Steinach/Imago

8. In general, our traffic rules actually work quite well

With a speed limit on German motorways we might be a better role model. © Eckhard Stengel/IMAGO

Figures show that in Germany there are relatively few road traffic deaths compared to other European countries Eurostat. If Germany were to introduce speed limits on motorways, there would perhaps be even fewer deaths, as we are when it comes to traffic deaths on motorways Frontrunner.

9. The unwritten rule that there is no small talk in the elevator

