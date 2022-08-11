There are at least 9 things our dogs wish we didn’t do, but we do it anyway. Even if it is evident that these behaviors, gestures, habits annoy Fido, the owners of pets and those who come into contact with pets just can’t do without them. Let’s try not to do it again, please!

Photo source from Pixabay

Getting frustrated when your dog acts like… a dog!

If they bark, dig, chew, lick, smell, steal from the table, it is absolutely natural behavior.

Having inconsistent rules and boundaries

Dogs must be educated, but the owners must establish very clear rules and boundaries, otherwise Fido gets confused with commands that conflict with each other from time to time.

Expect your dog to obey you just because he wants to make you happy

Dogs are not robots, they are living beings with their own will: if they obey, in most cases, it is because by doing so they receive a reward.

Use multiple verbal cues to indicate the same behavior

This also confuses Fido. For this reason the commands must be clear and simple, so the dog will be able to behave accordingly without getting confused.

Saying “okay” when your dog thinks it isn’t

If the dog is suffering from anxiety, this is not the way to reassure them, because we make them believe that things are okay when in reality they are being tormented.

Shake your finger at the dog

This induces stress in dogs. Never do that!

Photo source from Pixabay

Restraining or cornering a dog to give him affection

If the dog does not want to be hugged, it is useless to trap him in your arms, he may not like it.

Staring at a dog you don’t know

Do you know it’s a sign of aggression, a challenge?

Not getting him to exercise enough

Dogs need physical and mental stimulation in their lives. They need to take long walks and play with you.

Photo source from Pixabay

And you, which of these 9 things our dogs wouldn’t want us to do, instead, do all the time?