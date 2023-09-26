Home page World

From: Felicitas Breschendorf

Split

Whether on the sports field or at a festival: you come into contact with the particles more often than you think. Certain products will soon be banned.

The sale of microplastics in various areas is gradually being banned in the European Union. New rules from the EU Commission will prohibit the sale of microplastics as such in the future, as well as products to which microplastics have been added and which release them during use. This emerges from a communication from the Brussels authorities on Monday (September 25th).

Why are microplastics problematic?

The term microplastic refers to synthetic polymers that are difficult to degrade and are less than five millimeters in size. The particles accumulate in animals, including fish and shellfish, and can therefore also end up in food. Also Researchers have already found microplastics in human lungs.

The new regulations are intended to prevent the release of around half a million tonnes of microplastics into the environment.

Find out what things contain microplastics

Plastic bottles are known to contain microplastics. However, manufacturers do not consciously add the toxic particles during production, which is why they are excluded from the ban. Apparently this is also the case with breast milk not the case in which researchers discovered microplastics.

According to the European Commission The ban applies to the following products:

1. Granular material of artificial turf and sports facilities

According to the Commission, the granules on artificial turf pitches and other sports facilities are the largest source of the release of added microplastics, and therefore an environmental problem. The microplastic ban should come into force after eight years – “to give the owners and operators of sports fields the time to switch to alternatives”.

2. Peels

3. Glitter (glitter particles – as confetti or make-up)

Manufacturers of glitter and artificial turf will soon have to think about how they could produce the products without microplastics. © IMAGO / Zoonar/ Lobeca/ Collage BuzzFeed News Germany

4. Microbeads found in pillows, for example

The ban on microbeads and loose glitter should come into effect in 20 days (as of September 26th). The sales ban will apply to all other products in the coming years.

5. In fragrances and colors of various cosmetics

6. Toys

Other harmful substances are also found in products for children. Some Well-known toys were therefore banned.

7. Plant protection products and fertilizers

8. Plasticizers

9. Medicines

More on the topic: There are also things in your everyday life that contain the toxic substance bisphenol.

(With material from dpa)