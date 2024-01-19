The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has obligated the private sector establishments participating in the pilot phase of the vocational and practical training program for national students to undertake nine main tasks, the most prominent of which is compliance with the laws, regulations and requirements specified by the Ministry in the work agreement signed between the student, the establishment and the educational institution, and the establishment’s pledge to formulate and update training offers, in cooperation with Partners in the education sector and educational institutions, in addition to the commitment to appoint an internal mentor for each group of students hosted by the facility, to be a guide and evaluator of their performance in the training place.

The Ministry revealed that the pilot phase of the training program will undergo a comprehensive evaluation process by the end of the current academic year.

In detail, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation confirmed that the vocational and practical training program for national school and university students, which entered into experimental implementation at the beginning of the current academic year, in cooperation with the Ministry of Education and a large number of private sector establishments, will undergo a comprehensive evaluation process by those in charge of the program. , to monitor the progress achieved based on the follow-up and evaluation framework, pointing out that the team in charge of the evaluation will, upon completion of the evaluation process, prepare and submit a report that includes the necessary observations and recommendations.

The vocational training program for national students, which is subject to the supervision of the Education and Human Resources Council and the support of the UAE Talent Competitiveness Council (NAFES), aims to support the enrollment of Emirati students into the skilled workforce in the private sector, by providing them with the necessary practical experience during their various stages and paths of study, through… Several tracks are offered to students from the ninth grade until the final year of higher education.

The Ministry explained, in a publication posted on its official website, that the evaluation team for the pilot phase of the training program includes experts and specialists from the teaching staff, nominated by the educational institutions participating in the program, to undertake the evaluation of the pilot phase, after training them on the basic skills necessary for evaluation, and participating in training courses. By specialists from the Ministry, in addition to allowing the recruitment of external cadres to undertake auditing tasks, to ensure the quality of the evaluation process and that it meets the required standards.

She stated that the selection of establishments participating in the pilot phase of the training program was subject to several standards and requirements, set by the Ministry and the partners of the pilot phase to agree that these establishments would assume responsibility for training and supervising students throughout the training period, in accordance with the mechanisms and standards regulating the program and the approved general framework.

The Ministry has identified nine main tasks that obligated the establishments participating in the training program, the first of which is compliance with the laws, regulations and requirements specified by the Ministry in the work agreement signed between the student, the establishment and the educational institution. Second, the facility pledges to formulate and update training offers in cooperation with partners in the education sector and educational institutions. Third, every facility that provides training opportunities takes into account duties, tasks, competencies, general knowledge, skills, and work behaviors. The fourth is the commitment to appoint an internal mentor for each group of students hosted by the facility, to be a guide and evaluator of the students’ performance in the training place. The fifth is to participate in any training or educational courses imposed by the Ministry on establishments. Sixth, ensuring the provision of a safe environment for students and ensuring that students perform appropriate tasks under the supervision of the company’s mentor as necessary, and granting those in charge of evaluation from educational institutions the right to visit students during vocational training at the training place. The seventh is to design a system of continuous support for students, led by the advisor, including holding periodic briefing sessions to verify the progress achieved by each student. The eighth is to evaluate students based on the approved evaluation criteria issued by the Ministry, and the ninth is to provide a certificate of completion when those criteria are met.

The Ministry stressed that the selection of educational institutions participating in the pilot phase of the training program was also subject to criteria set with the approval of the Ministry and other partners, to ensure that the educational institution provides all forms of support and support to the participating establishments and students alike in the two stages of designing and implementing the training program, noting that schools, institutes and colleges Participating in the training program, committed to planning the learning objectives for participating students, verifying the completion of the program in accordance with the approved regulatory framework, providing assistance to facilities in developing the training plan and maintaining the appropriate work environment for students, and participating in various workshops organized by the Ministry to learn about common support materials.

Financial reward

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation reported that there is coordination between those in charge of the vocational and practical training program for national students, from the Ministry and specialists from the Emirates Competitiveness Council, to work on disbursing a financial educational reward to secondary school students from the ninth to the 11th grade, in accordance with the legislation in force at the “NAFES” Council. ” In this regard.

She explained that the rewards are disbursed based on the number of weeks students participate in the program, and are paid through the partner educational institutions upon completion of the program requirements.