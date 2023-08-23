Home page World

From: Julian Mayer

Split

Heast, Oida! The Austrian dialect takes swearing to a new level. These nine swear words are proof of that.

For Germans who Vienna, Tyrol or somewhere else in Austria, the Austrian dialect often sounds very exotic. This is not least due to the many funny-sounding expressions. If you are really brave, you can Try this dialect quiz to become an honorary Ösi. Except for the kitchen, like this one 11 cult dishes from Austrian cuisine prove, in no other Austrian supreme discipline are the differences to Germany so clear as in scolding. And in Austria it’s just a lot better to scold yourself. Here are ten swear words that prove it.

11 Austrian dialect terms you need to know View photo gallery

1. Wappler

A classic of the Austrian vulgar lexicon. While Idiot almost passes for bourgeois as an insult, Wappler has something casual and informal that simply gives room to the displeasure of ordinary people.

2. Sneak you!

“Better search the distance” or “Get off the field” would say someone in Germany if a person should kindly move away from the spot. The Austrian “schleich di!” implies a silent and inconspicuous exit. We like.

3. Bleampl

Does anyone actually still use the term clown for a stupid person? Admittedly, Bleampl shouldn’t be widely used in Austria either. But the term is definitely cooler than buffoon.

4. You have a brain like a colander

Is there a more appropriate expression for a bowl or an extremely forgetful person? Definitely no.

5. Lulu

In Germany, probably known either as a name, as an infantile expression for urine or the genitals, in Austria a Lulu is also a cowardly person – in German: a memme.

6. Earwash Cactus

King Charles would be bestowed that title in Austria, or Sebastian Kurz. Apart from the fact that insults about sticking out ears are absolutely uncool, earwash cactus is still better than glider pilots.

7. Rough

If someone constantly complains about everything and is not satisfied with anything, in German he is usually a complainer or complainer. The gender-neutral snarl is way ahead of it, but not as widespread as Suderer.

8. Bag picker

This Viennese expression has nothing to do with the “attenzione pickpocket” known from the Internet. Except perhaps that criminal offenses are expressed with it. A Sacklpicker is a prison inmate or Knacki.

9. Snow Brunzer

The snow brunzer, meaning someone who literally urinates in the snow, means a show-off or a dork. Or both.

Those were some Austrian swear words. But anyone who thinks that the individual federal states do not have their own terms in store is wrong. A look at the western federal states is enough. Look at this 14 dialect words that only true Tyrol professionals understand or this 13 words from the Ländle that prove that Vorarlbergisch is the weirdest dialect in Austria.