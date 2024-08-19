The Dubai Health Authority has identified 9 steps that achieve psychological well-being for a person, calling on all segments of society to adhere to them in order to have a healthy life that reflects positively on society, stressing that psychological well-being is built from a person’s pursuit of his true potential and general health.

The Authority explained, through its social media platforms, that there are 9 main steps that achieve psychological well-being for a person if he maintains them. The first step is the necessity of engaging in physical and psychological health care, such as getting enough sleep, exercising regularly, and eating a healthy diet.

The second step is for each person to develop positive thinking and coping strategies. Third, they should practice gratitude and meditation exercises. Fourth, each person should focus on their current time and what they have only. Fifth, each individual should do what they enjoy during their private and public life. Sixth, it is recommended that a person surround themselves with supportive people and participate in social activities.

She continued, “The seventh step is for a person to seek help from specialists and obtain support and treatment when needed. Eighth: One must continue learning by participating in lectures and workshops or reading books. Ninth: A person must participate in community associations and volunteer work.”

According to the World Health Organization, mental health is a state of psychological well-being that enables a person to cope with the stresses of life, realize his or her potential, learn and work well, and contribute to his or her community. It is an integral part of health and well-being that support our individual and collective abilities to make decisions, build relationships, and shape the world in which we live. Mental health is also a basic human right.