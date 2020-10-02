Highlights: Dalits are the most oppressed in 9 states of the country

According to NCRB 2019 data, Rajasthan has the highest number of cases per lakh Dalits

Explain that after the gang rape and death of a Dalit girl in Hathras, the whole country is boiling

The death of a Dalit girl after the gangrape in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh has shaken the whole country. Meanwhile, data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) has revealed shocking. According to this data released for 2019, Dalits accounted for 84 percent of the crimes in 9 states of the country. These states account for 54 per cent of the total scheduled caste population in the country. UP is at the top in terms of punishment for crimes against Dalits while Madhya Pradesh is at number two.



Rajasthan has highest crime per lakh Dalit population

The highest number of atrocities on Dalits (number of crimes per lakh population of Dalits) occurs in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Gujarat. After this, Dalits have the highest crimes in Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. The incidence of atrocities on Dalits in these states is more than the national average.



Only 32% conviction rate in SC / ST Act

According to the data, the conviction rate in the case registered under the SC / ST Act law is just 32% at the national level. At the same time, the number of cases under consideration is up to 94%. Around 46,000 crimes against Scheduled Castes occurred in 2019, a 7 percent increase from the previous year. Among them, the average of atrocities on Dalits in 9 states is more than the national average and around 38,400 cases have been reported here. Uttar Pradesh recorded 11,829 cases of atrocities against Dalits in 2019, while 6,794 cases of atrocities on Dalits were reported in Rajasthan. There have been 56 crimes per lakh Dalit population.

Less atrocities on Dalits in Punjab

There is a significant population of Dalits in Punjab and there are very few cases of atrocities against scheduled castes. In 2019, only 166 cases of atrocities on Dalits were reported in Punjab and averaged 1.9 percent. Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal and Assam are among the major states where there are few cases of atrocities on Dalits. Assam had 21 cases reported in 2019. 119 in West Bengal, only two cases of atrocities on Dalits were reported in Jammu and Kashmir.



Chargesheet rate over 78 percent

As per data published by NCRB titled ‘Crime in India, 2019’, the average of the chargesheet in the case of crime against Scheduled Castes has been comparatively high and stood at 78.5% nationally. However, in every three cases there is punishment in less than one case.

There was a trial pending of 1.7 lakh cases in early 2019. More than 35 thousand cases went for trial this year and the total number has crossed 2 lakh. Less than 13 thousand cases were settled this year and only 4,000 cases were punished.

UP tops in punishing

The states which have the highest crime rate and lowest conviction rate against Dalits are 1.8 percent in Gujarat, 6.8 percent in Andhra Pradesh, 8.4 percent in Kerala, 9 percent in Telangana and 12.2 percent in Bihar. However, in Uttar Pradesh (66.1%) and Madhya Pradesh (51.1%), the average of convictions in terms of atrocities on Dalits is better than the national average. However, the cases under consideration in UP are over 95%.