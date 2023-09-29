Home page politics

From: Jana Stabener

“They also want a different country, just like the climate activists,” the finance minister compares the AfD with the last generation. I’m sorry, what?

Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) has the climate activists in the group Last generation with the right AfD compared. “Climate glue and AfD – their programs would lead to Germany being economically ruined,” said Lindner on Thursday, September 28th at a news portal conference The Pioneer in Berlin.

While the climate adhesive program has “enormous impacts on our economic stability,” the goal is also the AfD, who repeatedly spread conspiracy theoriesto take Germany out of the European Union as the largest sales market. “Against them, Brexit would just be a premonition,” he said. “I want to put this in parallel in a very provocative way: They also want another country, the AfD – just like the climate activists,” explained the FDP leader. Favors the Last generation asks about the success of the AfD BuzzFeed News Germany a political scientist – who says no.

It’s not the first time that Christian Lindner has commented critically on Last Generation. But a comparison of the climate activists with the AfD? This can be added to the FDP politician’s eight other statements that were not hot at all. In contrast to him, what he repeatedly does in election commercials (see above) or as Ken from Barbie proves (that’s how an AI imagines him).

1. “Problems are just thorny opportunities”

That’s what the then 18-year-old Christian said in a film made for a youth magazine in 1997r Deutsche Welle was filmed. It went on the 2017 starFacebook page went viral (see above) and now has over 2.7 million views. In a borrowed Mercedes, the then 18-year-old young entrepreneur and a friend drove up to the schoolyard of the high school in his hometown of Wermelskirchen.

He shows off his attic and gives eloquent tips on how to run a business properly. Older managers have to be convinced by performance and competence that is “not academically domesticated”. His motto back then: “Get to work, get the job done, problems are just thorny opportunities!”, still fits him like a tailor-made Prada suit in 2023.

2. “If students are very active, if they are willing to perform, are very motivated, even if they sometimes have to go to school in a tie, then this has an impact on the educational climate.”

“If students are very active, if they are willing to perform, are very motivated, if they sometimes have to go to school in a tie, then this has an impact on the educational climate,” says Lindner in the video above, indirectly demanding that It’s best to start schools straight away Should introduce a ban on sweatpants. Not the only know-it-all quote from the then young entrepreneur that can be perfectly printed on motivational greeting cards. Here are more inspirational quotes from 18-year-old Christian Lindner.

3. “If the FDP were a share, buying prices would now be the case”

Christian Lindner has said this quote several times. The last time it came up was in May 2020 in an interview with the Business Weekthat the FDP itself on its website Splits. In it, Lindner talks about how his party is currently doing and emphasizes that they have gained credibility capital with a “focus on civil rights in the Corona crisis”. (So ​​with the criticism of many Corona measures, which became immensely important again in winter 2020). “If the FDP were a share, it would be buying prices now,” he ends the praise for his party with a self-loving stock market joke.

4. 9 euro ticket promotes “free mentality”

The Federal Minister of Finance spoke of one in August 2022 “Free mentality”, because of which he, Christian Lindner, does not have a 9 euro ticket successor wool. He also experiences this with the unconditional basic income. At the time, North Rhine-Westphalia’s Transport Minister Oliver Krischer (Greens) criticized calling it a “free mentality – especially for people who might otherwise not be so well off – I find that absurd.” With the ticket you finally managed to use public transport to make it interesting for many people. Activists then also practice Fake election posters criticizing Christian Lindner. “Let them drive a Porsche,” it says.

5. “Hard-working people” preferred

In an interview with t online presented Christian Lindner calls for deportation, which a left-wing politician describes as “nonsensical”.. You have to “offer hard-working people good opportunities to build something here with their own work. What we don’t need is irregular migration, which is illegal but still leads to permanent residence and receipt of social benefits,” said the FDP politician in February 2023.

If it bothers him so much that refugees receive social benefits, then he should work in the coalition to end employment bans for tolerated people and asylum seekers, says Mannheim MP Gökay Akbulut (Die Linke).

6. No scope for basic child protection

The Greens and the FDP have been arguing about basic child welfare since April 2023. Family Minister Lisa Paus (Greens) has announced a need for twelve billion euros because she also wants to increase benefits “in order to get more children out of poverty,” is her argument. Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP), on the other hand, sees little room for maneuver in the budget and points to the significant increase in child benefit to 250 euros per month that has already taken place. Lindner has no heart for children, users criticize him on Twitter.

7. “Our country does not need a discussion about the four-day week”

Finance Minister Christian Lindner expressed sharp criticism of the idea of ​​a four-day week in May 2023. “Our country does not need a discussion about the four-day week,” said the FDP politician on Tuesday at an event organized by the CDU Economic Council. “Because there is no society in the world or historically that has maintained its prosperity by working less.”

8. “There is a very clear connection between immigration and child poverty”

In August 2023, Lindner once again made clear his doubts about Family Minister Lisa Paus’ concept of basic child security. “There is a very clear connection between immigration and child poverty,” the FDP politician told the radio station Bavaria 2.

He received massive criticism from social associations for this statement about child poverty in Germany. “I think it is unspeakable if the finance minister now starts to play off poor children from Germany against the children who had to flee to us with their families from Ukraine,” said the general manager of the Joint Association, Ulrich Schneider Stuttgart newspaper and the Stuttgart News.

