Kentucky.- On Wednesday 9 soldiers died in a accident two Army Black Hawk helicopters during training in Kentucky, said a military spokesman for Fort Campbell.

Through a statement, fort campbell, reported that at approximately 10:00 p.m., two 101st Airborne Division helicopters (Air Assault) crashed into the Trigg County, Kentucky.

The crew members were flying two HH60 Blackhawk helicopters during a routine training mission when the incident occurred. 9 soldiers died in the clashreported Fort Campbell.

“At this time, our focus is on the soldiers and their families who were involved,” the statement added.

The helicopters flew over and they turned around and moments later “we saw what looked like a firework in the sky,” The Associated Press reported.

“All the lights on his helicopter went out. It was like they just poofed … and then we saw this big glow like a ball of fire,” Tomaszewski said.