Do you still wonder to this day whether chewing gum really sticks up your stomach or makes your eyes stop when you squint? We have the answers for World Children’s Day.

September 20th is World Children’s Day. In 2022 we showed on this day, how dangerous life as a child can be. This year we are devoting ourselves to a different topic: parents. As we know, wherever there are children, they aren’t far behind with their clever sayings. For example: Reading in the dark damages your eyes.

World Children’s Day: Not everything parents say to their children is the truth

Some Statements from parents can seriously hurt children. With others, it seems like they simply want to educate their children about life. They warn about everyday dangers or give seemingly important tips. However, the sentences they say do not always actually make sense.

The sayings serve more as an education for parents and are intended to ensure that their children eat healthier (although Children can’t do anything about their sugar preference) or behave well. But what can we believe our parents in retrospect and what not? In keeping with World Children’s Day, experts give us the answer. BuzzFeed News Germany IPPEN.MEDIA collects nine typical parenting sayings in a fact check:

1. Swallowed chewing gum sticks up your stomach.

INCORRECT

The German Society for Digestive and Metabolic Disorders (DGVS) gives the all-clear: “The chewing gum does not stick to the teeth in the mouth and does not stick to the esophagus or stomach walls when swallowed. “Not even subsequently in the small and large intestine,” says doctor and DGVS spokeswoman Birgit Terjung German Press Agency (dpa).

2. Intentional squinting can last forever.

INCORRECT

“A temporary, intentional, conscious, usually strained squint leads to double vision, but generally not to permanent damage,” says ophthalmologist Horst Helbig from the Regensburg University Hospital dpa.

3. If you jump into a cold pool in the hot summer without showering, you will have a heart attack.

NOT QUITE

For a healthy person and healthy children, the statement is not true, explains Susanne Berrisch-Rahmel from the Cardio-Centrum Düsseldorf Augsburg General. Nevertheless, jumping into cold water can be life-threatening, which is why you should always shower beforehand – that also explains it Lifeguard in interview with BuzzFeed. For people with heart or circulatory diseases, such an action could even end with cold shock or cardiac arrhythmia.

4. Reading in the dark damages your eyes.

TRUE

“Reading in poor light in childhood is considered a risk factor for the development or worsening of myopia,” says ophthalmologist Helbig. In a 2014 study from the Queensland University of Technology, researchers came to the following conclusion: Children who spend more time outdoors in bright light have better eyesight than those who do so less often.

5. Showering during a thunderstorm is life-threatening.

DEPENDS ON

According to the association Lightning protection and lightning research (VDE) There are certain houses where people showering are in danger during thunderstorms. If the building has a lightning protection system, they are safe in any case. If it doesn’t have lightning protection, there are two options:

If you live in a modern building with plastic water pipes, you can shower during a thunderstorm without worrying. If you live in an older building that is poorly grounded and has metal water pipes, you should avoid showering. The pipes conduct the lightning. If they are permeable in one place, problems can arise.

6. Anyone who sits crooked gets a hunchback.

INCORRECT

“I believe, [Kinder] have to sit crooked for a long time to get a hunchback. “That doesn’t happen if they spend an afternoon doing their homework,” says Bernd Kladny, Secretary General of the German Society for Orthopedics and Trauma Surgery (DGOU). In order to prevent back problems, perfect posture is not necessarily important. Rather, it’s about getting enough exercise in everyday life.

And then there are these sayings that are simple obviously not voices:

7. If you don’t eat, children in Africa will die.

8. TV gives you square eyes.

9. If you go to bed late, you can also get up early.

Did you already know everything? Then prove in this Quiz whether you can separate myth from fact can.

