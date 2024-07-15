Idea Factory International has revealed the Western release date for 9 RIPotome visual novel for Nintendo SwitchThe title will be available in Europe starting next October 15th both in physical and digital editions. But that’s not all. The software house has in fact revealed the contents of the Day One Edition which we will be able to purchase through the company storethat is to say:

a copy of the game with reversible cover

an acrylic stand

a fabric poster

a set of 9 cards dedicated to the protagonists

…all enclosed in a collector’s box

We leave you now with a new trailer dedicated to the game, wishing you as always a good viewing!

9 RIP – Trailer

Source: Idea Factory International