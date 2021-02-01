Sami Abdul Raouf (Dubai)

The Dubai Health Authority affirmed the need to adhere to the medical laboratory accreditation policy to enhance quality, patient safety, accuracy of examinations and laboratory results, and upgrading health services in line with international standards.

Yesterday, the “commission” informed all medical laboratories licensed by it, of 9 requirements and responsibilities that they must fulfill in the field of accreditation, most notably obtaining international accreditation and stopping services in the event that the accreditation expires, or cancellation or suspension of accreditation by the accreditation body, or withdrawal. Voluntarily from the accreditation process.

The Authority stated that this policy of accreditation of medical laboratories applies to 5 types of facilities, which are all laboratories licensed under the authority of the Dubai Health Authority, stand-alone clinical laboratories, and clinical laboratories within diagnostic centers, in addition to clinical laboratories within hospitals and surgery centers alone today. And finally the blood banks. She indicated that this policy aims at ensuring the highest standards of practice, providing safe medical laboratory services and increasing international quality, as well as ensuring that all concerned medical laboratories obtain accreditation, stressing the need to adhere to these requirements.

The Authority stated that all medical laboratories licensed by it must obtain international accreditation, noting that medical laboratories that have activated a license before April 2019 are supposed to complete the accreditation, while medical laboratories that have activated a license after April 2019, they must obtain Accreditation within 18 months of activating the license by one of the aforementioned accreditation bodies.

The Authority has identified 4 bodies and bodies for accrediting accepted clinical laboratories, and they are: The signatories to the international cooperation for accreditation of laboratories within the framework of the mutual recognition agreement of the International Organization for Standardization, the Emirates International Center for Accreditation, and the American College of Pathologists, while the blood bank is accredited by the accreditation bodies From the American Association of Blood Bank. The authority stressed that all licensed medical laboratories must be accredited within 18 months from the date of issuing the health facility license, and everyone must inform the health regulation sector about its approval or renewal, and the sector will follow up the accreditation process. The Authority required that medical laboratories that failed to obtain accreditation during the allotted period stop immediately providing medical laboratories to avoid the violation.

She stated that when the accreditation expires, medical laboratories must undergo the re-accreditation process and notify the Health Regulatory Sector with the “Authority” to start the re-accreditation process, in a written form, stressing that the medical laboratory must notify the Health Regulatory Sector in writing when withdrawing its accreditation, suspending or withdrawing it. Voluntarily from the approved authority.

The Authority stated that the health regulation sector has the right to conduct an investigation in order to uncover the reasons for canceling or suspending accreditation, in cooperation with the accreditation body. Sector employees or any other authorized employee are entitled to conduct field visits to medical laboratories to verify the accreditation status. Documents may be requested to support Accreditation certificate validity. The Authority stressed that the medical laboratory may not mislead the public by issuing a false declaration about the accreditation status, and medical laboratories must have a business continuity plan in the case of workers in the event of service interruption.